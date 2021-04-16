Mock Draft Madness: DenverBroncos.com predicts the first three rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft

Ben Swanson:

No. 9: QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State

As you'll see, I went through my draft without completing any trades, though it wasn't for lack of consideration or effort. When I saw San Francisco opt for Justin Fields at No. 3 over Mac Jones, I figured Atlanta would take Trey Lance. Since I'm not super high on Mac Jones, I was comfortable with just waiting for No. 9, at which point perhaps I'd have to decide between linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback Patrick Surtain II. However, Atlanta bucked expectations and went with tackle Penei Sewell, which gave way to a run on receivers for Cincinnati, Miami and Detroit before Carolina took Surtain. I fielded trade offers for the No. 9 pick from three teams — Washington, Atlanta and Indianapolis — but only Washington's made me hesitate, as they offered the 19th-overall pick and their 2022 first-round pick (the other two dropped me either further down in the first or out of it completely). However, I worried that most, if not all, of my top prospects would be gone by the time 10 more picks passed. Plus, that 2022 pick could be closer to the end of the first round than I'd like, considering they'd be about to add a top-10 prospect.

All that said, I felt I couldn't pass up this opportunity to draft a top quarterback. Who knows if the Broncos will be in position to get a player like him in 2022 or beyond, so I stayed at No. 9 and took Lance, whom many people don't expect to fall this far. The knocks against Lance are fairly well-known at this point: He started fewer than 20 games for the Bison and the competition he faced was less than ideal for making confident NFL projections. Still, I look at the arm strength, the mobility, how he reads defenses and how he avoids costly mistakes (he went the entire 2019 season without throwing an interception). I like Lance to immediately add competition at quarterback, and his potential going forward is tantalizing.

Later, I attempted to make a trade to get back into the first round as linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah fell into the late teens and early 20s. However, my efforts were rebuffed, as I wanted to retain at least one Day 2 pick over the next two drafts. One of my trade packages for the No. 19 pick was estimated to deliver a draft value increase between 10 percent at the very worst and 60 percent at the very best, but still that didn't secure the pick. So, I let it go. I'm comfortable heading into training camp with Alexander Johnson and Josey Jewell as the presumed starters and a healthy Justin Strnad adding to the competition. I'd probably draft another linebacker on Day 3 to bolster the position.

No. 40: CB Kelvin Joseph, Kentucky

In the second round, I opted to draft for defense by adding cornerback Kelvin Joseph out of Kentucky. Joseph picked off four passes in 2020 and has plenty of potential to grow, which appears to be a great fit with Denver's secondary boasting solid starters in Kyle Fuller, Ronald Darby and Bryce Callahan (in a nickel subpackage). With Fuller on a one-year contract and Callahan entering the last year of his deal, Joseph gives me more young talent at the position and more flexibility for the future. Also, I think all Broncos fans know by now just how necessary depth at cornerback is, so adding a player like Joseph on Day 2 could pay dividends even this season.

No. 71: OL Jaylen Mayfield, Michigan

I have no idea why Michigan's Jalen Mayfield fell all the way out of the second round, much less to me at No. 71, but I secured a top tackle in the third round. NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah has him as the 27th-best overall prospect and calls him a "Day 1 starting right tackle." He might not be pressed into that role as a rookie with Ja'Wuan James set to return for the Broncos, but with Elijah Wilkinson departing in free agency, Mayfield should have an immediate role as a reserve tackle. And if he does need to become a starter as a rookie, I'll be confident in his ability. At the very least, the Broncos should be set at their left and right tackle positions for years to come.