Miller's Focus on Football, Future

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- After six weeks away from football, linebacker Von Miller is back with the team from a suspension.

And one thing is clear -- he's excited.

"I'm excited for the opportunity; I'm excited to get back on that field," Miller said at his locker Monday afternoon. "I'm excited just to go to practice. I'm excited about this whole thing and excited about Indy coming up."

The two-time Pro Bowler was still in the locker room throughout his suspension. He was still able to attend meetings. He still lifted with Strength and Conditioning Coach Luke Richesson and his staff.

But he wasn't able to participate in practice, and he watched the games away from the stadium.

"Not going out there to practice, there's still some separation there," Miller said. "I've been here with these guys every single day and I miss them. It's hard to explain but I definitely miss these guys."

"I'm happy to be back with the guys. I'm happy to start getting coaching again. I'm just excited for the future coming up."

Miller called himself "the biggest Broncos fan" during his suspension. He watched every game and even watched future opponents' games.

It was hard to be away from the sport that he loves, and he made sure that he addressed everyone in the organization about his "mistakes."

"I'm working hard to gain everybody's trust back," he said. "I'm just going to continue to take it one day at a time. All I can ask is that everybody judge me on my actions going forward and I can gain everybody's trust back that way."

Now comes, as Miller put it, "the easy part."

Football, he said, has never been tough for him. So he has "no nerves at all" for his return to the field.

And it comes against a 4-1 Indianapolis Colts team, which has a chance to move to 5-1 in the final game of Week 6 on Monday Night Football.

"No week is going to be an easy weekend," Miller said. "Andrew Luck, he's one of the elite quarterbacks out there. I'm looking forward to just taking it one play at a time and I know if we can do that we'll be alright."

Miller said he has matured a lot in the past few months, and knows that it's on him to make sure he's on the right path.

After his six-week suspension, that path once again includes football.