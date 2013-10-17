Miller Returns in 'Best Shape of My Life'

had a lot of one-on-one time and we still have one-on-one time, not just lifting weights, but nutritionally, too. He was a huge catalyst in me getting my body in this type of shape. So hats off to Luke for pushing me."

That time in the weight room didn't just add bulk. It helped create a bigger, stronger and faster linebacker.

To go with his 15 pounds of added muscle, Miller dropped half a percent of body fat.

That means this week the Broncos defense is not just getting back the runner-up for the 2012 Defensive Player of the Year Award – it is getting back an improved version of that player.

And the improvement isn't just physical.

Miller was also allowed to be in team meetings and linebacker Wesley Woodyard said he noticed his teammate taking notes and preparing each week as if he were going to play.

"I've been paying attention in meetings," Miller said. "I wanted to make sure when I came back that I wasn't a step behind. If anything, I was prepared. I'd done conditioning, I'd worked out, I'd done everything possible to get myself ready for practice and the games."

The added muscle didn't come easy. It came through hours of hard work with Richesson and his staff.

Since his suspension began at the end of August, Miller amassed more than 75 hours in the weight room to go along with all his time spent studying his playbook and in meetings.