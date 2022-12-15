Mile High Morning: WR Freddie Swain excited to reunite with Russell Wilson on Broncos

The Lead

With the Broncos down multiple receivers in the final stretch of the season, the team announced Wednesday that it signed wide receiver Freddie Swain off the Dolphins' practice squad.

Swain, a 2020 sixth-round pick, played his first two seasons with the Seahawks before joining Miami's practice squad in September. In 34 career games, he has caught 38 passes for 502 yards and six touchdowns — all six of which were thrown by Russell Wilson.

Wilson and Swain developed strong chemistry during the wide receiver's first two years in the NFL, and Swain noted that he looks forward to continuing to learn from the nine-time Pro Bowler.

"He's a savvy guy," Swain said Wednesday. "He's been in the league a long time. He knows a lot of football, he knows defenses, so any time you can learn from a guy like that, it's just going to elevate your game and you can pass it on to others."

Despite joining the team this week, Swain could earn a significant role in the Broncos' offense as soon as Sunday's game against the Cardinals. The third-year receiver said he is confident that if his name is called, he will be ready to make plays.

"The playbook, I'm getting it down pretty well," Swain said. "I should go out there and just have fun, cut it loose like I used to do and just have fun with it."

It is not easy to join a new team near the end of the season, but Swain noted that the players in the Broncos' locker room have made him feel at home right away.

"Guys here have welcomed me, so it wasn't really too hard of a transition," Swain said. "They like to have fun, I like to have fun, so it's good."

If Swain has any difficulty mastering the Broncos' offensive scheme, he has several teammates who will help him out. Jerry Jeudy, who scored a career-high three touchdowns in the Broncos' game against the Chiefs, said that he will do anything he can to help Swain make a smooth adjustment.