Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Why Tim Patrick 'is what makes everything go' for Broncos' offense

Jan 16, 2023 at 09:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

230116

The Lead

In a season that was derailed by injuries, several Broncos believe the most impactful injury may have been the one that came first.

Just days into training camp, wide receiver Tim Patrick rose into the air to make a catch, landed with the ball and then took a step to take off down the field. As Patrick planted, though, his knee gave way — and he exited the field with a season-ending knee injury.

When Patrick went down, the Broncos lost more than the receiver who led the teams in touchdown receptions over the previous two seasons. Perhaps more critically, Patrick's injury left an emotional void on offense.

"A lot of people don't understand, Tim is what makes everything go," said defensive lineman DeShawn Williams as the Broncos cleaned out their lockers at the end of the season. "He has that defensive mindset going on offense that everybody gravitates toward."

Williams said Patrick's on-field aggression and alpha mentality mimics the way defensive players approach the game. In a season that featured a number of offensive issues, the absence of Patrick's mindset proved costly.

"He was the glue to this offense," Williams said.

Center Lloyd Cushenberry III, who missed the latter half of the season with an injury of his own, also recognized the impact Patrick has on an offense.

"He comes with that dog mentality," Cushenberry said to end the season. "He'll stick his nose in there in the run game [and] block linebackers if he has to. Anything it takes with him. He's a dog."

The Broncos will surely welcome both Patrick's mentality and production in 2023, as he posted at least 700 yards and five touchdowns in back-to-back seasons ahead of his injury.

"I just want him to know that we appreciate him so much," Williams said. "Having him and 'Court' [Courtland Sutton] and [Jerry] Jeudy together, that's a dynamic trio of receivers. I just hope he gets better and shows what he can do with Russ [Russell Wilson] next season."

Below the Fold

The Associated Press announced its 2022 All-Pro honorees on Friday, and cornerback Pat Surtain II and safety Justin Simmons both earned recognition. Surtain was named a first-team All-Pro selection, earning the first All-Pro honors of his career, while Simmons was named a second-team All-Pro selection for the third time in his career.

Following this announcement, the NFL world took to social media to congratulate Surtain and Simmons on their accomplishments.

Related Content

news

Sacco Sez: The Broncos, then and now

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the similarities he views in 1977 and now.

news

Pat Surtain II named an AP first-team All-Pro, Justin Simmons selected to second team

The Broncos were the only team with two secondary players picked to the AP's All-Pro teams.

news

Mile High Morning: Current and former Broncos attend celebration of life for Ronnie Hillman

"[Hillman was] one of the better teammates you could ask for," former offensive tackle Ryan Harris told 9NEWS' Mike Klis.

news

'I want to do everything I can to prove myself': TE Albert Okwuegbunam motivated to earn greater role in 2023

"I knew another opportunity would come eventually, and it did, thankfully, in the last two weeks of the season," Okwuegbunam said. "... I just tried to come into work every day with a positive mindset, and that's what I did."

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos fans compete on Food Network's 'NFL Tailgate Takedown'

Plus, a top NFL quarterback names Pat Surtain II as the best cornerback in the league.

news

Broncos rookie review: A look at the defensive players from Denver's 2022 draft class

The Broncos selected six defensive players in the 2022 NFL Draft, and each of them had a role in building one of the league's elite defenses.

news

Pat Surtain II named inaugural NFLPA first-team All-Pro

The honor is voted upon by NFL players.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II named to Pro Football Focus' 2022 NFL All-Pro Team

"Surtain was one of the stars of an outstanding Broncos defense that deserved more help from the other side of the ball this season," PFF.com noted.

news

WR Jerry Jeudy named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

The third-year wide receiver posted a career-high 154 receiving yards in the Broncos' season-ending 31-28 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

news

Broncos rookie review: A look at the offensive players from Denver's 2022 draft class

Three of Denver's nine selections in the 2022 NFL Draft were offensive players, and all three found significant roles in their rookie seasons.

news

Mile High Morning: Why the return of multiple injured starters could spark Broncos' rebound in 2023

"When the offense gets healthy next fall, the Broncos insist their production is going to look a lot different," The Denver Post's Kyle Newman wrote.

Advertising