Mile High Morning: Where the Broncos can improve in their final game vs. Chargers

In Sunday's narrow road loss to the Chiefs in Kansas City, it was easy to see some promising signs in the way the Broncos performed. But as Denver prepares for its season finale vs. the Chargers, the team is not satisfied simply with encouraging moments.

Against Los Angeles, the Broncos will aim to improve on both sides of the ball, including limiting explosive plays on defense. A week ago, the Chiefs completed seven passes for gains of at least 17 yards.

"I would say that if you go out and lose a football game, you better not stand pat," Interim Head Coach Jerry Rosburg said. "You better do something different. You watch that last game, and what was the difference in the game? Well, I saw some things on offense that I liked. Our run defense remained strong, and our ability to run the ball was pretty good. They beat us with explosive plays. They had, like, six explosive plays, I think. We had two, and one of them was unfortunately readjusted. In order to play against the team that I see on tape ... we need to do a better job than we did a week ago of fitting the pieces together."

The key for Denver's offense, Rosburg noted, will be to consistently get the ball to wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. On defense, he said that improving in the red zone is the primary goal.