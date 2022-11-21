Mile High Morning: The Broncos must have short memory after loss to Raiders 

The Lead

The Broncos sit at 3-7 after falling to the Raiders in overtime, but the team will have to find a way to rally as they approach the final seven games of the season.

Whether or not a playoff push is still in the cards, there are still a lot of games left to be played — and the players plan to take the remainder of the season one game at a time.

"I think, in my personal opinion, you can't look at bigger picture, especially now," safety Justin Simmons said after the game. "We always talk about it: One week at a time, head down, 1-0. That just has to be the mindset. You start looking at who has to lose, who has to win, and you're not focused on what's more important. We have our own problems. We dug ourselves in this hole, and we have to dig ourselves out. We just have to let this hurt tonight, watch the film, and reload and get ready for next week."

Wide receiver Kendall Hinton added that the team feels the ramifications of this loss, but they have to find a way to shake it off.

"This [loss] stung," Hinton said. "We knew the situation; we knew what this game was. It's going to hurt. Let it sting tonight and then prepare tomorrow for next week."

The Broncos will travel to Carolina to take on the Panthers this week, followed by a trip to Baltimore to face the Ravens. As they prepare for a stretch of road games, it is imperative that the team quickly moves forward.

"[Carolina] Panthers," inside linebacker Alex Singleton said of where the team goes from here. "I mean, that's all we can do. We have to come together, learn from it. A lot of teams in this situation, you've seen time and time again, will quit. It's the one thing we can't do. There are still enough games left that we can fight. Do what we need to do, but just go one at a time. Like I said, spend this week, get together, stay together, be together. Don't let them continue to keep compounding, and find a way to get a win."

Regardless of the Broncos' record, defensive end Dre'Mont Jones noted that the team continues to support and believe in each other.