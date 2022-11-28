Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: RB Javonte Williams to launch charitable foundation to help children in foster care

Nov 28, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

221128_MHM

The Lead

As Javonte Williams recovers from a knee injury, the second-year running back has used his free time to start his own charitable foundation. The Javonte Williams Foundation, which is set to launch on Dec. 5 with an exclusive dinner event, will help youth in the foster-care system.

Williams' launch event, "Mile High Celebrity Round-Up", will raise funds for his first impact zone at a Colorado foster care center, which provides essential and comfort items to foster children. Funds will also be directed to a home makeover for a local foster family.

"I just really want to make sure that all the kids have the same kind of life experiences and things that I did growing up," Williams told the Associated Press’ Arnie Stapleton.

Helping children in foster care is a cause close to the running back's heart, as his two-year-old sister Ryleigh went through the foster-care system before she was adopted by Williams' family. His parents initially fostered Ryleigh when she was four weeks old, and Williams told Stapleton that they adopted her three months later.

As a foster brother, Williams hopes to use his foundation to help children like his sister.

Working on this initiative has been beneficial for Williams during his long recovery process, as he has been able to focus his attention on a passion outside of football while he allows his knee to heal. The young running back is making progress in his rehab and told Stapleton that he hopes to be back by training camp.

"I feel like all my life I've been going through adversity, and I just always figure out a way to get around it," Williams said.

Tickets are still available for his “Mile High Celebrity Round-Up Event”, and fans can also contribute to the Javonte Williams Foundation's fundraising efforts online.

Below the Fold

After falling to 3-8, the Broncos are in a tough position as they head into the final six games of the season. Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said after the game that the team will work to finish the season on a high note, but they must find a way to stick together and play for each other.

"It's about accountability," Hackett said. "Everybody has got to see what they can do themselves to be able to get better. It goes [for] all three phases. All three phases have to be better. That starts with me. I've got to be better. The coaches have got to be better. The players have got to be better. We just continually talk about growing, understanding where we're going to go and what we can do."

The Unclassifieds

