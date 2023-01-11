Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II named to Pro Football Focus' 2022 NFL All-Pro Team

Jan 11, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

The Lead

Pat Surtain II was named a Pro Bowl Games starter for the first time in his career after an outstanding 2022 season, and the young cornerback continues to receive recognition for his performance.

Pro Football Focus consistently rated Surtain as one of the top cornerbacks in the league all year. His overall PFF defensive grade of 86.8 ranked second overall among NFL cornerbacks, trailing New York's Sauce Gardner by fewer than two points — and these two players were selected as the first-team cornerbacks on PFF’s 2022 NFL All-Pro Team.

"Surtain was one of the stars of an outstanding Broncos defense that deserved more help from the other side of the ball this season," PFF.com noted. "He had a rough game guarding Davante Adams in the middle of the season, but outside of that was virtually shut down, allowing an 82.9 passer rating into his coverage."

Other defenders selected to PFF's All-Pro team include Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons and Rams inside linebacker Bobby Wagner. With his name recognized among these top-tier players, Surtain continues to cement his statusas one of the elite defenders in the NFL.

Below the Fold

Running back Latavius Murray surpassed 100 rushing yards for the second time this season in the Broncos' Week 18 game against the Chargers, capping an incredible comeback story for the nine-year veteran.

Murray was not on an NFL roster during training camp or the preseason, and the running back thought he may not get the chance to play in 2022. With the season now completed, Murray finished 2022 as Denver's leading rusher, totaling 703 rushing yards and five touchdowns in just 12 games.

"The opportunity has been everything," Murray said after the Broncos' final game. "Again, I can't put [it] into words — there was a lot of doubt, a lot of uncertainty. I just was hoping that I would get an opportunity. I knew that, if it's an injury or whatever the case may be, I may get an opportunity; I just didn't know when and where that was going to be. So, for me to start this year on practice squad and just think, I guess for anybody, just believe in yourself and don't be discouraged and I think what's meant to be will be."

The Unclassifieds

