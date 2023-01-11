Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II named to Pro Football Focus' 2022 NFL All-Pro Team

Below the Fold

Murray was not on an NFL roster during training camp or the preseason, and the running back thought he may not get the chance to play in 2022. With the season now completed, Murray finished 2022 as Denver's leading rusher, totaling 703 rushing yards and five touchdowns in just 12 games.

"The opportunity has been everything," Murray said after the Broncos' final game. "Again, I can't put [it] into words — there was a lot of doubt, a lot of uncertainty. I just was hoping that I would get an opportunity. I knew that, if it's an injury or whatever the case may be, I may get an opportunity; I just didn't know when and where that was going to be. So, for me to start this year on practice squad and just think, I guess for anybody, just believe in yourself and don't be discouraged and I think what's meant to be will be."