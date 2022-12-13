Mile High Morning: Justin Simmons shares his gratitude for Steve Atwater's mentorship

The Lead

Justin Simmons and Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Atwater are two of the greatest free safeties to ever play for the Broncos, and over the years they have developed an unbreakable bond.

With two picks in Week 13 against the Ravens, Simmons tied Atwater for the ninth-most interceptions in Broncos history (24). The Denver Post’s Mark Kiszla noted that this was not only a special milestone for Simmons because he moved up in the franchise's record books, but also because it further connected him to one of his most cherished mentors.

"Any time you're in the same sentence as a Hall of Famer like Steve, there is obviously high praise there," Simmons said Wednesday. "That's really cool. I know I've always shared every time I've talked about Steve, but he's meant so much to me and my growth, not only as a player, but just as a man, as a professional, as a husband. Just the little tidbits he gives me every time we're walking off the field, or I see him after the game — after a win, or even after loss. He's been such a pillar in my life since I've stepped in here and I got drafted. I can't be more thankful for him. Just to be in the same realm when we are talking about interceptions and obviously tying him with that — it's just a tremendous blessing. That's exactly what it is."

Kiszla explained that when Simmons was a young player in the league, Atwater took him under his wing and frequently gave him advice that the team captain still appreciates years later.

"Recognizing undeniable talent, Atwater humbly approached Simmons and offered suggestions that always began with these words: 'Not that I know everything, but here's what I did ...'" Kiszla wrote. "Simmons did more than take copious notes. He engraved the advice from Atwater in his brain."

Atwater told Kiszla that he appreciates Simmons for much more than just what he has accomplished on the field. As the Broncos' three-time nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, Simmons has made Atwater just as proud of his dedication to the community.