Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Jerry Jeudy's 117-yard performance a bright spot for Broncos in loss to Rams

Dec 26, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

221226_MHM

The Lead

In the Broncos' loss to the Rams on Christmas Day, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy continued his impressive stretch of play.

Jeudy has seen at least eight targets in each of the last three games, and with 10 targets on Sunday, he put together a six-catch, 117-yard performance. His biggest play of the game was a 36-yard grab on fourth down, bringing Denver into the red zone and setting up tight end Greg Dulcich's touchdown catch.

The former first-round pick is hitting his stride, and after Sunday's game, he spoke about how rewarding it's been to see his hard work translate into productive outings.

"I'm just thankful, and I've just been putting in the work and grinding," Jeudy said. "The coaches and everybody are just helping me and putting me in the right spot to be successful. ... I'm just going to keep grinding."

While Jeudy had an excellent individual game, he noted that the team must find ways to perform better as a unit — and it starts with reducing turnovers.

"It was a tough loss today," Jeudy said. "We had a hard time driving the ball down the field and we had a lot of turnovers. You can't win games having turnovers, so we've got to do a better job at that, but yeah, it was tough."

The Broncos will face the Chiefs next week on the road, and Jeudy will look to replicate his career-best three-touchdown performance from Denver's Week 14 game against Kansas City. He and quarterback Russell Wilson developed electric chemistry in that game, and Jeudy said he wholeheartedly believes that Wilson will bounce back from this loss to the Rams.

"Russ is a competitor," Jeudy said. "Russ is going to never quit. He's going to always keep grinding. Everybody has faith in Russ, and everybody knows what Russ is capable of."

Below the Fold

Before Sunday's game, the Rams paid tribute to the late Ronnie Hillman, who passed away earlier this week after a battle with cancer. Hillman, a Los Angeles native who played for the Broncos for four seasons and was the leading rusher on the Super Bowl 50 team, was recognized with a moment of silence prior to kickoff.

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Broncos part ways with Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett

news

'That was terrible, and that was not us': Broncos embarrassed by performance in 51-14 loss to Rams

On an afternoon in which frustrations boiled over for Denver, the Broncos fell behind 17-0 in the first quarter following a pair of interceptions and suffered their largest loss in 12 years.

news

#DENvsLAR postgame injury update: TE Greg Dulcich exits game early with hamstring injury

Prior to suffering the injury, Dulcich caught his second touchdown pass of the season.

news

WR Courtland Sutton, OLB Randy Gregory among Broncos active for Week 16 matchup with Rams

Sutton has not played since suffering a hamstring injury in the first half of a Week 13 game in Baltimore.

news

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams on December 25, 2022.

news

Burning Questions: Can the Broncos' offense put together a complete game vs. the Rams?

The Broncos are set to play on Christmas Day for the fourth time in franchise history, and they'll look to earn just their second two-game winning streak of the 2022 campaign.

news

Broncos activate RB Chase Edmonds from injured reserve to 53-man roster

Denver also elevated a pair of players from the practice squad.

news

Leading the way: How Justin Simmons found his voice as a leader

To become the leader he is today, Justin Simmons applied the lessons he learned from legendary defenders from Denver's Super Bowl 50 team.

news

Broncos vs. Rams game predictions: Who the experts think will win in Week 16

Here are the final score and spread predictions from NFL analysts around the country for the Broncos' Week 16 game vs. the Rams.

news

Injury Report: Randy Gregory, Courtland Sutton among Broncos questionable for Week 16 matchup with Rams

Gregory did not practice this week after making his return to the field in Week 15 against the Cardinals.

news

Mile High Morning: How Kareem Jackson is honoring the memory of Demaryius Thomas

As what would have been Thomas' 35th birthday approaches, ESPN's Jeff Legwold shared the various ways in which current and former Broncos players, staff and members of Thomas' family are remembering him.

Advertising