Mile High Morning: Jerry Jeudy's 117-yard performance a bright spot for Broncos in loss to Rams

The Lead

In the Broncos' loss to the Rams on Christmas Day, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy continued his impressive stretch of play.

Jeudy has seen at least eight targets in each of the last three games, and with 10 targets on Sunday, he put together a six-catch, 117-yard performance. His biggest play of the game was a 36-yard grab on fourth down, bringing Denver into the red zone and setting up tight end Greg Dulcich's touchdown catch.

The former first-round pick is hitting his stride, and after Sunday's game, he spoke about how rewarding it's been to see his hard work translate into productive outings.

"I'm just thankful, and I've just been putting in the work and grinding," Jeudy said. "The coaches and everybody are just helping me and putting me in the right spot to be successful. ... I'm just going to keep grinding."

While Jeudy had an excellent individual game, he noted that the team must find ways to perform better as a unit — and it starts with reducing turnovers.

"It was a tough loss today," Jeudy said. "We had a hard time driving the ball down the field and we had a lot of turnovers. You can't win games having turnovers, so we've got to do a better job at that, but yeah, it was tough."

The Broncos will face the Chiefs next week on the road, and Jeudy will look to replicate his career-best three-touchdown performance from Denver's Week 14 game against Kansas City. He and quarterback Russell Wilson developed electric chemistry in that game, and Jeudy said he wholeheartedly believes that Wilson will bounce back from this loss to the Rams.