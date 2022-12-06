Mile High Morning: Javonte Williams says he's making good progress in recovery from ACL injury

The Lead

Good news, Broncos Country: Running back Javonte Williams is progressing well in his recovery from an ACL injury and hopes to return to the field as soon as possible.

"Injury [recovery] is going good," Williams said Monday at the launch event for his charitable foundation. "I'm off the crutches; just continuing to rehab and just trying to get back on the field as quickly as I can."

Williams explained that he can put weight on his knee now, and he has been able to ramp up his rehab and start upper body workouts.

"I'm really just listening to everything my doctors say, and just take every day of rehab as a practice and as a game, because that's pretty much my game day and my practices, just going to rehab," Williams said. "So, I'm attacking that just like I attack everything else."

As Williams works on his recovery with treatment at UCHealth Training Center, his progress has not gone unnoticed by teammates.

"I saw him walking the other day, and I was like, 'They need to get him a pair of cleats! He looks good!'" fellow running back Mike Boone said on Dec. 1.

Having the support of his family has been huge for Williams as he works his way back. After Williams suffered his injury in Week 4, Jermaine and Shekemia Williams came to Colorado to be with their son — and they don't plan on leaving until he is fully healed. Williams noted that his parents have been instrumental in his recovery, and having them in Denver also means that he gets to watch his foster sister Ryleigh grow up.