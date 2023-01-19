Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Important 2023 NFL offseason dates to know

Jan 19, 2023 at 09:30 AM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

230119_MHM

The Lead

As the Broncos prepare for 2023, there are plenty of important events in the coming months that could shape the franchise's future.

Here are some key offseason dates to keep in mind:

Jan. 28: NFLPA Collegiate Bowl (Pasadena, California)

Feb. 2: East-West Shrine Bowl (Las Vegas)

Feb. 4: Senior Bowl (Mobile, Alabama)

Feb. 25: HBCU Legacy Bowl (New Orleans)

Feb. 21-March 7: Clubs may place franchise or transition tag on impending free agents.

Feb. 28-March 6: NFL Scouting Combine (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis)

March 13-15: Clubs may begin contract negotiations with players who will become unrestricted free agents upon the expiration of their 2022 contracts. No impending unrestricted free agent may sign a contract with a new club until 4 p.m. ET on March 15.

March 15: Start of the new league year. Before 4 p.m. ET, clubs must exercise 2023 options on players with option clauses in their 2022 contracts, submit qualifying offers to restricted free agents to retain a right of first refusal/compensation and must be under the 2023 salary cap. Starting at 4 p.m. ET, the free agency and trading periods begin.

March 26-29: Annual League Meeting (The Biltmore, Phoenix)

April 3: Clubs that hired a new head coach may begin offseason workouts.

April 19: Deadline for clubs to visit, interview, test, time or conduct physical examinations with draft-eligible players at its club facility.

April 27: Deadline for clubs to visit, interview, test, time or conduct physical examinations with draft-eligible players at any location.

April 27-29: NFL Draft (Kansas City)

Below the Fold

Cornerback Pat Surtain II and safety Justin Simmons put together strong performances in 2022, each receiving All-Pro honors — and the duo of defensive backs continues to earn recognition around the league. ESPN’s Seth Walder compiled a ranking of the 100 most valuable players of the 2022 season, and both Simmons and Surtain made the list.

Walder ranked Surtain No. 28 overall, praising the young cornerback's top-tier coverage skills.

"Measuring defensive backs partly requires evaluating the absence of action because deterring targets is a skill," Walder wrote. "That's exactly what Surtain did. With a 12.5% target rate that was a league-low among corners, no one forced opposing QBs to look another direction more than Surtain."

Simmons, who finished the year tied for the league lead in interceptions, was ranked No. 64 overall.

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

'We've got to do our part': Broncos' offensive linemen vow to improve in 2023

After a difficult season, Denver's offensive linemen understand that they must find a way to play at a higher level.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II, Quinn Meinerz earn recognition from Pro Football Focus

Plus, NFL.com's Adam Rank discusses former Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware's chances of being elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023.

news

Broncos to begin fan research project to gather feedback on Empower Field at Mile High and gameday experience

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos organization participates in 38th annual MLK Day Marade to honor legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

This was the Broncos' first official participation in the event, and Broncos executives, staff and fans joined together to honor Dr. King's impact.

news

Mile High Morning: Why Tim Patrick 'is what makes everything go' for Broncos' offense

"He comes with that dog mentality," center Lloyd Cushenberry III said. "He'll stick his nose in there in the run game [and] block linebackers if he has to. Anything it takes with him."

news

Sacco Sez: The Broncos, then and now

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the similarities he views in 1977 and now.

news

Pat Surtain II named an AP first-team All-Pro, Justin Simmons selected to second team

The Broncos were the only team with two secondary players picked to the AP's All-Pro teams.

news

Mile High Morning: Current and former Broncos attend celebration of life for Ronnie Hillman

"[Hillman was] one of the better teammates you could ask for," former offensive tackle Ryan Harris told 9NEWS' Mike Klis.

news

'I want to do everything I can to prove myself': TE Albert Okwuegbunam motivated to earn greater role in 2023

"I knew another opportunity would come eventually, and it did, thankfully, in the last two weeks of the season," Okwuegbunam said. "... I just tried to come into work every day with a positive mindset, and that's what I did."

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos fans compete on Food Network's 'NFL Tailgate Takedown'

Plus, a top NFL quarterback names Pat Surtain II as the best cornerback in the league.

news

Broncos rookie review: A look at the defensive players from Denver's 2022 draft class

The Broncos selected six defensive players in the 2022 NFL Draft, and each of them had a role in building one of the league's elite defenses.

Advertising