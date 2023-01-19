Mile High Morning: Important 2023 NFL offseason dates to know

The Lead
As the Broncos prepare for 2023, there are plenty of important events in the coming months that could shape the franchise's future.
Here are some key offseason dates to keep in mind:
Jan. 28: NFLPA Collegiate Bowl (Pasadena, California)
Feb. 2: East-West Shrine Bowl (Las Vegas)
Feb. 4: Senior Bowl (Mobile, Alabama)
Feb. 25: HBCU Legacy Bowl (New Orleans)
Feb. 21-March 7: Clubs may place franchise or transition tag on impending free agents.
Feb. 28-March 6: NFL Scouting Combine (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis)
March 13-15: Clubs may begin contract negotiations with players who will become unrestricted free agents upon the expiration of their 2022 contracts. No impending unrestricted free agent may sign a contract with a new club until 4 p.m. ET on March 15.
March 15: Start of the new league year. Before 4 p.m. ET, clubs must exercise 2023 options on players with option clauses in their 2022 contracts, submit qualifying offers to restricted free agents to retain a right of first refusal/compensation and must be under the 2023 salary cap. Starting at 4 p.m. ET, the free agency and trading periods begin.
March 26-29: Annual League Meeting (The Biltmore, Phoenix)
April 3: Clubs that hired a new head coach may begin offseason workouts.
April 19: Deadline for clubs to visit, interview, test, time or conduct physical examinations with draft-eligible players at its club facility.
April 27: Deadline for clubs to visit, interview, test, time or conduct physical examinations with draft-eligible players at any location.
April 27-29: NFL Draft (Kansas City)
Below the Fold
Cornerback Pat Surtain II and safety Justin Simmons put together strong performances in 2022, each receiving All-Pro honors — and the duo of defensive backs continues to earn recognition around the league. ESPN’s Seth Walder compiled a ranking of the 100 most valuable players of the 2022 season, and both Simmons and Surtain made the list.
Walder ranked Surtain No. 28 overall, praising the young cornerback's top-tier coverage skills.
"Measuring defensive backs partly requires evaluating the absence of action because deterring targets is a skill," Walder wrote. "That's exactly what Surtain did. With a 12.5% target rate that was a league-low among corners, no one forced opposing QBs to look another direction more than Surtain."
Simmons, who finished the year tied for the league lead in interceptions, was ranked No. 64 overall.