Mile High Morning: Important 2023 NFL offseason dates to know

The Lead

As the Broncos prepare for 2023, there are plenty of important events in the coming months that could shape the franchise's future.

Here are some key offseason dates to keep in mind:

Jan. 28: NFLPA Collegiate Bowl (Pasadena, California)

Feb. 2: East-West Shrine Bowl (Las Vegas)

Feb. 4: Senior Bowl (Mobile, Alabama)

Feb. 25: HBCU Legacy Bowl (New Orleans)

Feb. 21-March 7: Clubs may place franchise or transition tag on impending free agents.

Feb. 28-March 6: NFL Scouting Combine (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis)

March 13-15: Clubs may begin contract negotiations with players who will become unrestricted free agents upon the expiration of their 2022 contracts. No impending unrestricted free agent may sign a contract with a new club until 4 p.m. ET on March 15.

March 15: Start of the new league year. Before 4 p.m. ET, clubs must exercise 2023 options on players with option clauses in their 2022 contracts, submit qualifying offers to restricted free agents to retain a right of first refusal/compensation and must be under the 2023 salary cap. Starting at 4 p.m. ET, the free agency and trading periods begin.

March 26-29: Annual League Meeting (The Biltmore, Phoenix)

April 3: Clubs that hired a new head coach may begin offseason workouts.

April 19: Deadline for clubs to visit, interview, test, time or conduct physical examinations with draft-eligible players at its club facility.

April 27: Deadline for clubs to visit, interview, test, time or conduct physical examinations with draft-eligible players at any location.