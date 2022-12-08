Mile High Morning: ILBs Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell becoming a dynamic duo for Broncos

Below the Fold

"All three of those guys — first, I want to be sure that they get so much credit for coming in here and going out there and competing," Hackett said. "You have Jalen, you have Brandon and you have Montrell, guys that were bright-eyed when they first got here. They didn't know where they would be, and now they are about to go play against the Kansas City Chiefs at home, which is a very big stage. These guys have worked hard. [Wide Receivers] Coach [Zach] Azzanni has done a great job getting them up to speed."

"For this game, there is an aspect of rhythm," Hackett said. "Every quarterback is a little bit different; every wide receiver is a little bit different. You have to figure each other out and feel that rhythm. When you have to scramble, when you're going to get the ball, how long you have to work versus press. There are so many different coverages that these guys face compared to what they faced in college. Obviously, we have a lot of different routes, also. Where are you going to line up and what position are you playing? There are so many things that go into it for these guys. I give them so much credit for all the work that they've done because you don't want to just have them in one spot and then let them go win one-on-one. You want to try to give them the best opportunity, whether it's a different formation, different motion or trying to free them up somehow."