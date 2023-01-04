Mile High Morning: How the Broncos' special teams made progress in Jerry Rosburg's first week at Interim Head Coach

The Lead

When Interim Head Coach Jerry Rosburg stepped into his new role with the Broncos, he expected significant improvement from special teams — and on Sunday, the unit delivered.

Rosburg, who served as an NFL special teams coordinator for almost two decades, said that special teams would be a focal point in the final two weeks of the season. As an active participant in the unit's meetings and practice sessions throughout the week, he worked hard to make corrections. In the Broncos' Week 17 game against the Chiefs, the results were immediate.

In addition to a blocked field goal and improvement in the return game, Denver's special teams unit made its best play of the season. As Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney attempted to return a punt in the second quarter, inside linebacker Alex Singleton punched the ball out and tight end Eric Saubert jumped on it, setting up the Broncos' offense at Kansas City's 16-yard line.

The turnover quickly led to seven points for Denver, as quarterback Russell Wilson ran for a touchdown on the offense's first snap of the drive.

"I was covering a punt, and I was making a tackle and the runner was trying to bounce off, and I felt the ball move," Singleton said after the game. "I figured it was going to come out with my whole left hand on the ball."

Saubert noted that Rosburg's decades of experience coaching special teams was apparent throughout the week of practice, and his approach paid off during the game.

"[He emphasized] just getting back to fundamentals," Saubert said. "A guy like him, how he has been in special teams a long time, he brought a different perspective to all of our guys. That is always helpful, when you get to work with the coaches. He was fresh, and a lot of guys bought in."

Rosburg said after the game that while there is still room to grow, he was pleased with the special teams' performance against the Chiefs and expects the unit to build on that success.