Mile High Morning: ESPN's Bill Barnwell names Pat Surtain II a top-three candidate for Defensive Player of the Year

As dominant as the Broncos' defense has been, it has struggled at times to stop the run. Jaguars running back Travis Etienne rushed for 156 yards and a touchdown in Denver's Week 8 matchup against Jacksonville, and the Broncos will face an even greater challenge in Week 9 with Titans running back Derrick Henry, who led the NFL in rushing yards in 2019 and 2020 and is on pace to do so again in 2022.

"Derrick Henry is a special back in this league," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Monday. "He has been for a while now. That stiff arm everybody talks about — it's real. He times it up perfect. He's got great vision. He's able to run, break tackles. He's niftier than you would think with as big as he is. He's a guy that we're going to have to be great at stopping. It's going to be a great challenge for our defense. We've had some hiccups here and there in the run game. I know the guys are evaluating that and they're going to correct that. They're going to run the ball. That's what they do, and they do it with a very good football player back there. The line is playing really well. Derrick is special. You really can't stop him. You have to try to contain him as much as you possibly can."