Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Current and former Broncos attend celebration of life for Ronnie Hillman

Jan 13, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

230113_MHM

The Lead

To honor former Broncos running back and Super Bowl 50 champion Ronnie Hillman, who passed away from cancer on Dec. 21, several of Hillman's former teammates attended his celebration of life on Thursday in Inglewood, California.

The Broncos and former quarterback Peyton Manning organized transportation to the event for a group that included kicker Brandon McManus and former Broncos players Emmanuel Sanders, Derek Wolfe, Joel Dreessen, Ryan Harris, Orlando Franklin, Manning and Vice President of Player Development Ray Jackson, Mike Klis of 9NEWS reported.

"All of us as Broncos, it means something to us to be Denver Broncos and the fact that the ownership group in one year can understand that and go far beyond out of their way to coordinate to allow us to attend Ronnie's funeral, there's no words for our gratitude towards the Walton-Penner family," Harris told 9NEWS.

Hillman was Denver's leading rusher in its Super Bowl 50 championship season, totaling 863 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns in the regular season. And in his four seasons in Denver, Hillman also left a legacy off the field as a beloved friend and teammate.

"One of the better teammates you could ask for," Harris told 9NEWS. "One of the tougher teammates, fastest teammates. With his size, opponents often tried to make an example of him, and they found out otherwise. From when he first came in until we won the Super Bowl, to see how much he had grown as a player and as a pro, that's why he was a champion and that's why [former President] Barack Obama spoke his name at the White House.

"That Super Bowl 50 team was the best set of teammates I've ever had, and Ronnie was at that the top of that list of guys I loved to hang out with. Thankfully, I got to see him at the Los Angeles Super Bowl (last year) and told him I loved him. It will be good to be around Ronnie's family and tell them how much he meant to all of us."

Below the Fold

The Athletic’s NFL staff has compiled its 2022 All-Rookie Team, and tight end Greg Dulcich and wide receiver Montrell Washington were chosen as honorable mentions.

Despite missing seven games, Dulcich totaled 33 receptions for 411 yards and two touchdowns in his rookie season. Washington was Denver's primary dual returner throughout the season, and he returned 34 punts for 271 yards as well as 18 kickoffs for 340 yards.

"Greg Dulcich had fewer catches (33) than [Buccaneers tight end Cade] Otton (42) but more yards (411-391)," The Athletic's Nate Tice wrote. "After an early season injury, he immediately brought an explosive element to a desolate Broncos offense. Russell Wilson loved targeting him down the field, and Dulcich brought a yards-after-catch element, as well."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Pat Surtain II named an AP first-team All-Pro, Justin Simmons selected to second team

The Broncos were the only team with two secondary players picked to the AP's All-Pro teams.

news

'I want to do everything I can to prove myself': TE Albert Okwuegbunam motivated to earn greater role in 2023

"I knew another opportunity would come eventually, and it did, thankfully, in the last two weeks of the season," Okwuegbunam said. "... I just tried to come into work every day with a positive mindset, and that's what I did."

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos fans compete on Food Network's 'NFL Tailgate Takedown'

Plus, a top NFL quarterback names Pat Surtain II as the best cornerback in the league.

news

Broncos rookie review: A look at the defensive players from Denver's 2022 draft class

The Broncos selected six defensive players in the 2022 NFL Draft, and each of them had a role in building one of the league's elite defenses.

news

Pat Surtain II named inaugural NFLPA first-team All-Pro

The honor is voted upon by NFL players.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II named to Pro Football Focus' 2022 NFL All-Pro Team

"Surtain was one of the stars of an outstanding Broncos defense that deserved more help from the other side of the ball this season," PFF.com noted.

news

WR Jerry Jeudy named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

The third-year wide receiver posted a career-high 154 receiving yards in the Broncos' season-ending 31-28 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

news

Broncos rookie review: A look at the offensive players from Denver's 2022 draft class

Three of Denver's nine selections in the 2022 NFL Draft were offensive players, and all three found significant roles in their rookie seasons.

news

Mile High Morning: Why the return of multiple injured starters could spark Broncos' rebound in 2023

"When the offense gets healthy next fall, the Broncos insist their production is going to look a lot different," The Denver Post's Kyle Newman wrote.

news

QB Tim Tebow, longtime assistant coach Bill Kollar elected to College Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023

Tebow and Kollar are among a group of 22 honorees selected from the national ballot of more than 170 players and 40 coaches.

news

'This team's hungry to win': Broncos players ready to buy in to new coach's vision

Several Broncos explained that an incoming head coach would find a solid locker room and a team that's ready to work.

Advertising