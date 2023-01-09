Mile High Morning: Celebrating Victory Monday after the Broncos' win over Los Angeles

While the 2022 season presented a number of challenges, the Broncos left it all out on the field in Week 18 — and with a thrilling win over the Chargers, they showed a glimpse of how good they can be in 2023.

In a display of complementary football, Denver did a little bit of everything to secure its first AFC West win of the season. Offensively, a relentless run game supported several explosive plays downfield, and four different players found the end zone in a season-high 31-point performance. The defense recorded a sack and two forced fumbles, doing its part to limit Los Angeles' attack.

With this victory, Denver will have plenty of positive momentum to carry into a busy offseason.