Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Celebrating Victory Monday after the Broncos' win over Los Angeles

Jan 09, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

230109_MHM

While the 2022 season presented a number of challenges, the Broncos left it all out on the field in Week 18 — and with a thrilling win over the Chargers, they showed a glimpse of how good they can be in 2023.

In a display of complementary football, Denver did a little bit of everything to secure its first AFC West win of the season. Offensively, a relentless run game supported several explosive plays downfield, and four different players found the end zone in a season-high 31-point performance. The defense recorded a sack and two forced fumbles, doing its part to limit Los Angeles' attack.

With this victory, Denver will have plenty of positive momentum to carry into a busy offseason.

After the game, Broncos players took to social media to celebrate the victory and thank Broncos Country for its support and electric energy.

Related Content

news

'We are going to turn this thing around': Russell Wilson surges late as Broncos look ahead to 2023

"There's nothing in my body that questions if he's going to be able to come back and be All-Pro and a Pro Bowl caliber quarterback next year for us," Courtland Sutton said.

news

Russell Wilson nominated for Air Player of the Week following Week 18 game vs. Chargers

Wilson threw for three touchdowns in the Broncos' win over the Chargers.

news

'[He] was special this game and all year': Jerry Jeudy sends Broncos into offseason with 193-yard performance

"I feel like the coaches did a great job using me and putting me in the right spots to make plays, and I feel like I took advantage of the opportunities they gave me," Jeudy said after the game.

news

'That's how you play winning football': Broncos show signs of future potential in 31-28 win over Chargers

In the eyes of Interim Head Coach Jerry Rosburg, who earned a world championship during his tenure with the Ravens, the Broncos showed flashes of several key traits that successful football teams must possess.

news

#LACvsDEN live injury updates: CB K'Waun Williams ruled out with concussion

Defensive lineman DeShawn Williams is also questionable to return with a knee injury.

news

Denver Broncos' opponents set for 2023 season

In addition to their divisional slate, the Broncos will play the NFC North and AFC East in 2023.

news

CB Damarri Mathis inactive for Broncos' season finale vs. Chargers

He was listed as questionable after being limited in practice late in the week with a concussion.

news

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Jan. 8, 2023.

news

Broncos elevate LB Ray Wilborn, OLB Wyatt Ray to active roster for Week 18 game vs. Chargers

The practice squad players will bolster Denver's depth on game day.

news

Burning Questions: Can the Broncos' snag their first AFC West win of the season vs. the Chargers?

"I recognize the importance of the West, but more importantly for me at this point in time, I recognize the importance of this win for our team and our fans," Interim HC Jerry Rosburg said Monday.

news

Broncos vs. Chargers game predictions: Who the experts think will win in Week 18

Here are the final score and spread predictions from NFL analysts around the country for the Broncos' Week 18 game vs. the Chargers.

Advertising