Mile High Morning: Broncos organization participates in 38th annual MLK Day Marade to honor legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Lead

To honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., members of the Broncos organization participated in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission’s 38th annual Marade — a combination of a march and parade — on Monday.

This was the Broncos' first official participation in the event, and Broncos executives, staff and fans joined together to honor Dr. King's impact.

According to the commission, the Marade is the only event of its kind in the nation, and it is the second largest parade and march celebration of Dr. King after his hometown of Atlanta. The event, which attracts an estimated 80,000 members of the community in downtown Denver annually, celebrates the victories achieved in the fight against injustice and engaging in nonviolent protest of the injustices that persist today.

Clint Bryant, who served as the head of Augusta University's athletics program for 34 years, was the keynote speaker for the event. In more than four decades as a collegiate coach and administrator, Bryant "has been recognized for his impactful leadership at the university and throughout the community," the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission noted.