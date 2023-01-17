Mile High Morning: Broncos organization participates in 38th annual MLK Day Marade to honor legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Lead
To honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., members of the Broncos organization participated in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission’s 38th annual Marade — a combination of a march and parade — on Monday.
This was the Broncos' first official participation in the event, and Broncos executives, staff and fans joined together to honor Dr. King's impact.
According to the commission, the Marade is the only event of its kind in the nation, and it is the second largest parade and march celebration of Dr. King after his hometown of Atlanta. The event, which attracts an estimated 80,000 members of the community in downtown Denver annually, celebrates the victories achieved in the fight against injustice and engaging in nonviolent protest of the injustices that persist today.
Clint Bryant, who served as the head of Augusta University's athletics program for 34 years, was the keynote speaker for the event. In more than four decades as a collegiate coach and administrator, Bryant "has been recognized for his impactful leadership at the university and throughout the community," the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission noted.
Colorado's first celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day occurred on Jan. 20, 1986, when about 15,000 members of the community convened at Dr. King's sculpture in Denver City Park. The Marade, which was coined by Commission Chairperson Representative Wilma Webb, has been a tradition in Denver for the last 38 years.
Below the Fold
As the 2023 NFL Draft and free agency approach, ESPN looked at the outlook for each team whose offseason has already begun. The Broncos have the rights to the 49ers' first-round draft pick, and they have several needs to address ahead of the 2023 season.
"The Broncos traded their first-rounder for [Russell] Wilson but do have the 49ers' pick," ESPN's Matt Miller wrote. "There are major needs here, including offensive line and cornerback depth. Florida guard O'Cyrus Torrence or Illinois corner Devon Witherspoon could be easy targets at the back end of Round 1 for whomever Denver hires as its next coach."
In addition to depth at the offensive line and cornerback, ESPN brought attention to an under-the-radar position that Denver should focus on in the offseason.
"The defense was consistent but didn't create enough turnovers because it couldn't generate enough pressure with the pass rush," ESPN's Jeff Legwold wrote. "Denver needs more of a presence on the edge, whether that be via the draft or free agency."