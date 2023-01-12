Mile High Morning: Broncos fans compete on Food Network's 'NFL Tailgate Takedown'

The Lead

The second episode of Food Network's "NFL Tailgate Takedown" aired on Wednesday night, and it featured a showdown between Broncos fans and Colts fans ahead of the teams' Week 5 matchup.

In the new cooking competition series, two duos face off in a tailgate battle outside an NFL stadium on game day. One duo represents the home team, and the other represents the visitor. The contestants compete in three rounds of challenges to create the tastiest tailgating dishes, and the winning group earns the grand prize of VIP seats at the 50-yard line to that evening's game.

The newest episode took place in the parking lot of Empower Field at Mile High, and two of Broncos Country's most dedicated tailgaters competed against two Colts fans for the ultimate game-day experience.

Ken Castaneda of Thornton, Colorado and Catherine Highland of Englewood, Colorado have been tailgating Broncos games for decades, and they host the Fired Up Tailgate before every home game. Castaneda noted that the profits from Fired Up Tailgate are donated to charities supporting community efforts in Denver.

Battling against another experienced tailgating duo from Indianapolis, Castaneda and Highland competed in three cooking challenges: a bite-sized tailgate snack with a dip; the best handheld tailgate dish; and, finally, the best tailgate party platter.

Both teams worked hard to create three outstanding game-day dishes, but only one duo earned the prize of VIP tickets.