Mile High Morning: Broncos fans compete on Food Network's 'NFL Tailgate Takedown'

Jan 12, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

The second episode of Food Network's "NFL Tailgate Takedown" aired on Wednesday night, and it featured a showdown between Broncos fans and Colts fans ahead of the teams' Week 5 matchup.

In the new cooking competition series, two duos face off in a tailgate battle outside an NFL stadium on game day. One duo represents the home team, and the other represents the visitor. The contestants compete in three rounds of challenges to create the tastiest tailgating dishes, and the winning group earns the grand prize of VIP seats at the 50-yard line to that evening's game.

The newest episode took place in the parking lot of Empower Field at Mile High, and two of Broncos Country's most dedicated tailgaters competed against two Colts fans for the ultimate game-day experience.

Ken Castaneda of Thornton, Colorado and Catherine Highland of Englewood, Colorado have been tailgating Broncos games for decades, and they host the Fired Up Tailgate before every home game. Castaneda noted that the profits from Fired Up Tailgate are donated to charities supporting community efforts in Denver.

Battling against another experienced tailgating duo from Indianapolis, Castaneda and Highland competed in three cooking challenges: a bite-sized tailgate snack with a dip; the best handheld tailgate dish; and, finally, the best tailgate party platter.

Both teams worked hard to create three outstanding game-day dishes, but only one duo earned the prize of VIP tickets.

"NFL Tailgate Takedown" will air each Wednesday night through Feb. 8 and will feature four different showdowns at NFL stadiums around the country.

Pat Surtain II has earned the respect of his fellow players in the league, and on Wednesday, the second-year cornerback received high praise from one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

Joining FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd on “The Colin Cowherd Podcast” Wednesday, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow shared his thoughts on some of the top cornerbacks in the league. He mentioned that Browns cornerback Denzel Ward is a top-two cornerback in the NFL, but in his opinion, the top spot belongs to Surtain.

"I think he's the best," Burrow said of Surtain.

Advertising