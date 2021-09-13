 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

Melvin Gordon III nominated for Week 1 FedEx Ground Player of the Week honors

Sep 13, 2021 at 08:24 AM
swanson_site_hed
Ben Swanson

Digital Media Contributor/Manager of Photography

210913_melvin

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After eclipsing 100 rushing yards in the Broncos' season opener, Melvin Gordon III has been named one of three finalists for the league's FedEx Ground Player of the Week honors.

Gordon ran for 101 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. His longest run, a 70-yard score, effectively clinched the win for Denver, extending the Broncos' lead to 20 points with 4:37 left in the game.

The veteran back is up against Cincinnati's Joe Mixon (29 carries, 127 yards, one touchdown) and Chicago's David Montgomery (16 carries, 108 yards, one touchdown) for Week 1 honors.

This is Gordon's third time as a Ground Player of the Week nominee since joining the Broncos in 2020. He was previously a finalist in Week 4 after a two-touchdown game vs. the Jets and in Week 13, when he totaled 131 rushing yards on nearly nine yards per carry against the Chiefs.

Click here to vote.

Related Content

news

The Broncos' top draft pick from each decade

This time, we're picking Denver's top draft pick from each of the Broncos' six-plus decades in the organization's history.
news

Broncos mock draft roundup: Analysts' projections for Denver as 2024 NFL Draft nears

The 2024 NFL Draft is less than a week away.
news

Mile High Morning: HC Sean Payton details Broncos' approach as voluntary offseason program begins

"I think the simple message [to the team] on Monday was, 'That's what we're doing right now,'" Payton said. "It's not football right now, it's getting our bodies [right]."
news

'It's got to be the right fit': HC Sean Payton, GM George Paton evaluate possibility of drafting first-round QB in 2024 NFL Draft

"We have flexibility, but we do know at 12, if we stand pat, we're going to get a really good player," Paton said.
news

'It means more to me than I can really express': Former Orange Crush defender Barney Chavous inducted into Colorado Sports Hall of Fame

"I'm [going] in with my teammates," Chavous said. "We all are one. … We're just coming back together again. I feel honored just to be in there with them."
news

A closer look at the draft-day trade histories of HC Sean Payton, GM George Paton ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

A slew of mock drafts have projected the Broncos will execute a trade and pick somewhere other than 12th-overall spot in this year's draft. But will they move up? If so, how far? Will they move back instead?
news

Mile High Morning: NFL Draft guests to announce Broncos' Day 3 picks

Guests representing Special Olympics, Crucial Catch and the American Cancer Society will announce a pair of the Broncos' Day 3 picks.
news

The Broncos' top late-round picks at each position

The Broncos have found Hall of Fame talent late in the draft.
news

Broncos sign unrestricted free agent DL Angelo Blackson to 1-year contract

Blackson is a nine-year veteran who has appeared in 128 games in his career and started 42 contests.
news

Broncos mock draft roundup: Analysts' mid-April projections for Denver's 2024 NFL Draft

With two weeks until the start of the 2024 NFL Draft, here's a look at several analysts' projections for the Broncos' first-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

The Broncos' top Day 2 picks at each position

Which Round 2 and 3 picks have made the biggest impact for the Broncos?
news

Mile High Morning: Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware performs on 'The Masked Singer'

Ware anonymously performed "Everybody Wants To Rule The World" by Tears for Fears, and while he was voted off at the end of the show, one of the judges told Ware that he "sang so beautifully."
Advertising