Melvin Gordon III nominated for Week 1 FedEx Ground Player of the Week honors

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After eclipsing 100 rushing yards in the Broncos' season opener, Melvin Gordon III has been named one of three finalists for the league's FedEx Ground Player of the Week honors.

Gordon ran for 101 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. His longest run, a 70-yard score, effectively clinched the win for Denver, extending the Broncos' lead to 20 points with 4:37 left in the game.

The veteran back is up against Cincinnati's Joe Mixon (29 carries, 127 yards, one touchdown) and Chicago's David Montgomery (16 carries, 108 yards, one touchdown) for Week 1 honors.