Melvin Gordon dominated on the ground vs. Chiefs. Could he and Phillip Lindsay be more involved through the air?

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. —Melvin Gordon III posted his most productive game of the season in the Broncos' 22-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and it was nearly even better.

Gordon rushed for a season-high 131 yards on 15 carries, including a 65-yard carry that set up a Broncos touchdown. But he also slipped a couple of times on the slick Arrowhead Stadium grass, which prevented him from chewing up even more yardage.

"He obviously had a couple of explosive runs," Offensive Coordinator Pat Shurmur said. "I think that that was good. We were able to stay consistent with the run game. The field was kind of slick, and I think you saw a lot of players — not just the running backs — slip at times. So, there was even more out there. I think that's a good thing as well, but yeah, I think he did a good job with the carries that he had."

Gordon said Sunday that the Broncos came out with a chip on their shoulder and had a mindset to run the ball. Denver has now rushed for at least 179 yards in two of its last three games. Against the Dolphins, Gordon scored two touchdowns and nearly had a third as he and Phillip Lindsay each topped the 80-yard mark.

Gordon has rushed for 685 yards this season and scored six rushing touchdowns, but he is on pace for a career low in receptions. The Broncos have not targeted their running backs frequently, as Gordon and Lindsay have a combined 23 catches on 40 targets.

"Definitely we'd like to spread the ball around as much as we can," Head Coach Vic Fangio said Wednesday. "We haven't gotten to the backs as much. It was nice to see a screen pass the other day have some success. I think it comes down to most running backs catches — not all of them — are screens, check downs, third or fourth read, and we haven't gotten to many of those this year."

Shurmur, who mentioned the running backs as a central part of the passing game back in January, said he believes those check-down and swing passes can still materialize over the final stretch of the season.