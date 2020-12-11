Denver Broncos | News

Melvin Gordon dominated on the ground vs. Chiefs. Could he and Phillip Lindsay be more involved through the air?

Dec 10, 2020 at 05:19 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. —Melvin Gordon III posted his most productive game of the season in the Broncos' 22-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and it was nearly even better.

Gordon rushed for a season-high 131 yards on 15 carries, including a 65-yard carry that set up a Broncos touchdown. But he also slipped a couple of times on the slick Arrowhead Stadium grass, which prevented him from chewing up even more yardage.

"He obviously had a couple of explosive runs," Offensive Coordinator Pat Shurmur said. "I think that that was good. We were able to stay consistent with the run game. The field was kind of slick, and I think you saw a lot of players — not just the running backs — slip at times. So, there was even more out there. I think that's a good thing as well, but yeah, I think he did a good job with the carries that he had."

Gordon said Sunday that the Broncos came out with a chip on their shoulder and had a mindset to run the ball. Denver has now rushed for at least 179 yards in two of its last three games. Against the Dolphins, Gordon scored two touchdowns and nearly had a third as he and Phillip Lindsay each topped the 80-yard mark.

Gordon has rushed for 685 yards this season and scored six rushing touchdowns, but he is on pace for a career low in receptions. The Broncos have not targeted their running backs frequently, as Gordon and Lindsay have a combined 23 catches on 40 targets.

"Definitely we'd like to spread the ball around as much as we can," Head Coach Vic Fangio said Wednesday. "We haven't gotten to the backs as much. It was nice to see a screen pass the other day have some success. I think it comes down to most running backs catches — not all of them — are screens, check downs, third or fourth read, and we haven't gotten to many of those this year."

Shurmur, who mentioned the running backs as a central part of the passing game back in January, said he believes those check-down and swing passes can still materialize over the final stretch of the season.

"I think there's different ways to get the running back involved," Shurmur said. "I think we do a good job of running it, that's when they get their touches. There are probably times when the ball goes downfield and the check-down doesn't become an obvious place to throw the ball. I think our concepts are such where they're the outlet quite a bit, and the ball just goes to someplace else before it gets to them. We threw a screen the other night, which I think is good. But at this point, it's not something that we're trying to go away from. I think at some point some of these check-downs will materialize."

AN IMPROVING LINE

After the Broncos' offensive line gave up 13 combined sacks across Weeks 2 and 3, they've allowed just one in the last three games. Drew Lock was not sacked in the Broncos' "Sunday Night Football" loss to the Chiefs, and the Broncos have also posted strong performances on the ground in recent weeks.

"I just think they're getting better and better," Fangio said. "It's a young group, we've got a rookie center, a second-year left guard, [T] Garret [Bolles] still [has] got a young career going. Lack of penalties is always good, that's something we encourage and enforce and emphasize and are enthusiastic about from Day 1 in training camp — and I believe we've been one of the lower-penalized teams in the league. Those guys have done a good job. The bulk of our sacks that we've given up this year came in the two-game stretch against Pittsburgh and Tampa, I believe. Our guys have done a good job. [QB] Drew [Lock] does a good job of avoiding pressure sometimes, which helps. But overall, I think our line has slowly but surely been coming together and doing a much better job both run and pass blocking."

TAKING IT AWAY

As Defensive Coordinator Ed Donatell prepares for his likely return in Carolina, he's hoping his defense can get more takeaways than they've gathered in the season's first 12 games.

And yes, that's takeaways — not turnovers.

"It's a takeaway," Donatell said. "A turnover somebody gives to you; that's the way we phrase it. Luck couldn't be farther from the truth. They're caused, and we're not there yet. Check our history. We've gotten there every time, every group we've ever coached. We're getting close to the top five, number one — just look at it. We're not there yet. There are all kinds of elements, disruption in the quarterback, there's ball pressure every down, every ball that's run, every ball that's caught. There's coverage confusing the quarterback, slowing him down, getting him to throw in the wrong place. Until we do that enough, they're not going to come. It's player awareness. That comes from all of us and all of our coaching and all of our assistant coaches together. So, there's a lot of things that go into it. I [can] just tell you we're not there yet."

The Broncos' 11 takeawaysare the fourth-fewest in the league.

Related Content

news

'There's a rhyme and reason to everything': HC Sean Payton emphasizes detailed focus on situational football

Payton said there's 43 end-of-game, end-of-half or other in-game scenarios for which the team needs to be prepared, and they focused on about eight of them on Thursday.

news

Mile High Morning: Josey Jewell, Alex Singleton look to take next step in Year 2 together

"We can do a wink and a nod and he knows when to go and I know when to switch it," Jewell said. "It's been fun to be able to understand each other's brains and when we're going to do things."

news

Broncos Notebook: How Courtland Sutton is learning from former All-Pro Michael Thomas

"Obviously he had a really good year that year, so to be able to find ways to implement the things he did well into my game, I feel like we'll be able to have a lot of success," Sutton said.

news

'It's all about buying in': Broncos' offensive line believes in group's potential, working toward 2023 improvement

"I think our unit is something to be really excited about," McGlinchey said in late May.

news

Stroud, Gibbs and more: Highlighting the rookies on the Broncos' 2023 schedule

Many of the teams on the Broncos' 2023 schedule added top-tier talent in the first round of this year's NFL Draft, and Denver could well see these players when the respective matchups arrive.

news

Broncos sign WR Nick Williams

Williams played high school football at Cherry Creek High School in Denver.

news

Mile High Morning: NFL.com's Bucky Brooks names Jerry Jeudy to All-Breakout Team

"The route-running specialist has a chance to emerge as the Broncos' featured pass catcher in Sean Payton's offense," Brooks wrote.

news

'He's got traits that are exciting': Why TE Greg Dulcich could be 'Joker' for Broncos' offense

Throughout Head Coach Sean Payton's career, he's leaned on certain players to give his offense an edge. Those "Joker" players, as Payton calls them, can provide a matchup advantage for the offense.

news

Mile High Morning: Peyton Manning joins ESPN to discuss Broncos, Nuggets' NBA Finals run

Manning sat near Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton and visited with quarterback Russell Wilson, and he chatted briefly with Smith about the Broncos.

news

'You just want to be cautious not to judge too quickly': HC Sean Payton details Broncos' evaluation process as OTAs continue

Payton acknowledged that some of the Broncos' players have been through consistent change, but he also noted the ability of the team to adapt to new circumstances.

news

'It's exciting for the city': Broncos excited for Nuggets, look to draw motivation from their NBA Finals appearance

Despite being south Florida natives, Surtain and safety Justin Simmons are both pulling for the Nuggets to earn their first championship.

news

Broncos sign TE Tommy Hudson

Hudson has appeared in five career NFL games.

Advertising