Media reports: Broncos agree to terms with punter Sam Martin

Mar 24, 2020 at 06:04 PM
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — According to media reports, the Broncos will add a new punter to their roster.

Sam Martin, who has served as the Lions' punter and kickoff specialist since 2013, was linked to the Broncos as a reported free-agent addition on Tuesday.

Denver reportedly agreed to terms with Martin on a three-year deal.

Martin had one of his best seasons in 2019, averaging 45.3 yards per punt and 41.8 yards for his net average. Among punters with at least 50 attempts, Martin ranked 15th in punt average and 10th in net punt average.

Martin would become the third punter on the Broncos' roster, joining Colby Wadman and Trevor Daniel. Wadman has been the Broncos' starting punter since Week 5 of the 2018 season.

Advertising