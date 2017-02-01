Mason's Mock Draft 1.0: From Myles Garrett to David Njoku

For all but two teams, the page has been turned to the 2017 season, starting with free agency and draft preparation. Both are underway full-throttle with Broncos and everyone else who is not in Super Bowl LI.

How might the first round look? 1. CLEVELAND BROWNS

DE/OLB Myles Garrett, Texas A&M:The value isn't there for a quarterback at No. 1, but it is for someone who can disrupt the quarterback. Garrett is the best edge-rushing prospect since fellow A&M product Von Miller. 2. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

DE Jonathan Allen, Alabama:So much is in flux regarding the 49ers and their defensive scheme, but the 6-foot-3, 292-pound Allen projects to any scheme, and is as strong against the run as he is in pass-rush situations. 3. CHICAGO BEARS

QB Mitch Trubisky, North Carolina:The QB-driven NFL of 2017 ensures that Trubisky will get overdrafted despite just one year as Carolina's full-time starter. His performance in wet, windy weather against Virginia Tech's pressure defense (13-of-33, 58 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions) also raises cause for concern, especially if he lands in Chicago. 4. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

RB Dalvin Cook, Florida State:With Tom Coughlin running the show, you must note this: He's usually had a strong No. 1 back. He invested heavily in running backs in his last Jaguars stint, selecting James Stewart and Fred Taylor in the first round. Over 12 Giants seasons, Coughlin's teams ranked in the league's top 10 in that span in yardage per attempt, total rushing yardage and first-down rushing rate. 5. TENNESSEE TITANS (FROM RAMS)

S Jamal Adams, LSU:The Titans can address their wide-receiver needs later. But their secondary needs work -- and desperately needs someone with the range and instincts Adams can provide. 6. NEW YORK JETS

CB Marshon Lattimore, Ohio State:If the Jets are happy with their young quarterbacks, then Lattimore is an ideal pick for a secondary that saw Darrelle Revis show signs of age last year. If they're not, they could look to Clemson's Deshaun Watson at this spot. 7. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

S Malik Hooker, Ohio State:It's back-to-back Buckeyes -- both in this mock draft, and also for the Chargers in the first round if they take Hooker, who is the best in this class at tracking the football and making plays on it, with seven interceptions last season. 8. CAROLINA PANTHERS

OT Cam Robinson, Alabama:The value may not be there on Robinson, and if he is the Panthers' target, they could trade down. LSU's Leonard Fournette is a possibility here, but at some point, the Panthers need to re-invest in their offensive line, especially given that Cam Newton needs to begin his transition to becoming more of a pocket passer. 9. CINCINNATI BENGALS

DE Solomon Thomas, Stanford:A game-saving sack of Trubisky to clinch the Cardinal's Sun Bowl win over North Carolina capped perhaps his best game and showed his versatility, as he can line up anywhere on the defensive line and wreak havoc. That sack came when he roared through the A-gap. 10. BUFFALO BILLS

WR Mike Williams, Clemson:Questions linger about Tyrod Taylor's status, but the Bills' hiring of former Broncos offensive coordinator Rick Dennison -- who was Taylor's position coach in Baltimore in 2014 -- may put the focus on giving Taylor more weapons to create a passing game that can complement the Bills' LeSean McCoy-led ground attack. 11. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

ILB Reuben Foster, Alabama:An every-down linebacker who can provide pass-rush punch is exactly what the Saints' still-struggling defense needs. 12. CLEVELAND BROWNS (FROM EAGLES)

QB Deshaun Watson, Clemson:Trubisky will be overvalued, but this is the right spot for Watson, both in draft value and team. Cornerback is also a possibility here. 13. ARIZONA CARDINALS

CB Tre'Davious White, LSU: The best cornerback at last week's Senior Bowl ... and a chance for the Cardinals to go back to the LSU well that has bubbled up secondary talent for them in recent years. 14. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (FROM VIKINGS)

CB Marlon Humphrey, Alabama:The actual coin flip to determine the 14th and 15th picks will be held at the Scouting Combine. For the purposes of this mock draft, I held a coin flip at my desk. Philadelphia won, and with pressing secondary needs, Humphrey is a good fit. 15. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

OLB Takkarist McKinley, UCLA:Indianapolis hopes new GM Chris Ballard does a better job finding first-round edge rushers than the dismissed Ryan Grigson did. 16. BALTIMORE RAVENS

TE O.J. Howard, Alabama:A rare drop and misstep or two during last week's Senior Bowl practices were not enough to knock Howard off his perch atop a deep tight-end class. 17. WASHINGTON REDSKINS

S Jabrill Peppers, Michigan:Washington could pick just any position on defense and help its cause; defensive lapses single-handedly kept the Redskins out of last year's playoffs. 18. TENNESSEE TITANS

CB Quincy Wilson, Florida: Given the quality of defensive backs in this year's draft class, it would come as no surprise if the Titans used their two first-round picks to rebuild their struggling secondary. 19. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

WR John Ross, Washington: It's possible the Bucs could wait to fill their receiver need until a later round, and they could target defensive line again after adding Noah Spence last year. 20. DENVER BRONCOS

RB Christian McCaffrey, Stanford:Offensive line is a big need, but that could be an area the Broncos prioritize in free agency, which would leave them the flexibility to take McCaffrey. Despite being listed as a running back, McCaffrey is an unclassifiable player who will be moved around -- you could almost call him a UB -- short for "ultra back." Other prospects will have better measurables, but is there another who can create more matchup problems? 21. DETROIT LIONS

DE Taco Charlton, Michigan:Only the Raiders had fewer sacks than the Lions (26) last season, A better pass rush could finally push the Lions over the top for their first division title since 1993. 22. MIAMI DOLPHINS

LB Haason Reddick, Temple:If his Combine/Pro Day timing and strength numbers are as good as expected, his rise up the board will be complete after a strong Senior Bowl week in which he was converted from defensive line to linebacker. 23. NEW YORK GIANTS

RT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin:His one year of film at the FBS level is terrific, but a hip issue and a lack of top-flight college experience are concerns. 24. OAKLAND RAIDERS

CB Teez Tabor, Florida:Whether it's in the pass rush or coverage, the Raiders' pass defense needs serious help after finishing 30th in yardage allowed per pass play. 25. HOUSTON TEXANS

QB DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame:At this time last year, before signing Brock Osweiler, quarterback was a possibility for the Texans in the first round. It is once again. 26. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

OT Garett Bolles, Utah:Indiana guard Dan Feeney and Western Kentucky's versatile Forrest Lamp are other possibilities here, but the Seahawks have to use this offseason to rebuild an offensive line that threatens to close their championship window. 27. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

ILB Jarrad Davis, Florida:Derrick Johnson is 34 and coming off of a ruptured Achilles, so this fills a long-term need. 28. DALLAS COWBOYS

DE Derek Barnett, Tennessee:Barnett broke Reggie White's school record for sacks at UT, and fills a need for a pass rush that could use some improvement. 29. GREEN BAY PACKERS

LB T.J. Watt, Wisconsin:The younger brother of Texans DE J.J. Watt and Chargers FB Derek Watt racked up 11.5 sacks last year. He is exactly the kind of playmaker Green Bay's defense needs. 30. PITTSBURGH STEELERS

OLB Tim Williams, Alabama:If Williams can channel his midseason form -- when he had at least a half-sack in eight consecutive games, seven of which were against SEC opponents -- he'll be a plus player for a team looking for some young blood on the edge. 31. ATLANTA FALCONS

DT Malik McDowell, Michigan State:Dan Quinn's defense made great strides this season, but needs some interior fortification to take the next step. (NOTE: Atlanta will pick 32nd if it wins Super Bowl LI.) 32. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS