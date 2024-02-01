Marvin Mims Jr. named Sporting News All-Pro

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. —Broncos rookie Marvin Mims Jr. has been honored by head coaches around the league.

Mims was named the kick returner for The Sporting News' All-Pro team, which is voted upon by NFL head coaches.

Unlike the Associated Press and NFLPA All-Pro teams — which are voted on by media and players, respectively — The Sporting News' All-Pro team polls NFL head coaches for their insight.

Mims has earned plenty of hardware following his rookie season, as he was named a Pro Football Writers of America All-AFC and All-Rookie selection, a second-team AP All-Pro and a Pro Bowler.