 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

Marvin Mims Jr. named Sporting News All-Pro

Feb 01, 2024 at 09:07 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

240201_Mims_sportingnews
Gabriel Christus/2023 Denver Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. —Broncos rookie Marvin Mims Jr. has been honored by head coaches around the league.

Mims was named the kick returner for The Sporting News' All-Pro team, which is voted upon by NFL head coaches.

Unlike the Associated Press and NFLPA All-Pro teams — which are voted on by media and players, respectively — The Sporting News' All-Pro team polls NFL head coaches for their insight.

Mims has earned plenty of hardware following his rookie season, as he was named a Pro Football Writers of America All-AFC and All-Rookie selection, a second-team AP All-Pro and a Pro Bowler.

The rookie posted a kickoff return for a touchdown against the Dolphins, and his 26.5 yards per kick return ranked first among players with at least 15 attempts during the season.

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Honoring Broncos Ring of Famers who attended HBCUs

Ring of Famers Shannon Sharpe, Rich "Tombstone" Jackson and Billy Thompson all attended HBCUs before carving out fantastic careers in Denver.
news

Broncos legend DeMarcus Ware previews 2024 Pro Bowl Games, reflects on the Broncos' progress in 2023

DeMarcus Ware may be retired, but he's still stacking Pro Bowls.
news

Columbine High School Football Head Coach Andy Lowry named AFC recipient of NFL's 2023 Don Shula High School Coach of the Year award

The Denver Broncos Foundation and the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) recognized Lowry locally as the 2023 Denver Broncos High School Tackle Football Coach of the Year, which made him a finalist for the national award.
news

Players to watch: Who Broncos fans should know at the 2024 Senior Bowl

The Senior Bowl has long been a pipeline for both future stars and key depth players, and this year's edition should be no different.
news

Mile High Morning: CBS Sports identifies Courtland Sutton as Broncos' 2023 MVP

"Courtland Sutton was a fantastic weapon for the Broncos in 2023," CBS Sports wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos fan and Grammy Award-winner Tiësto to serve as first in-game DJ for Super Bowl LVIII

The worldwide icon has long been a Broncos fan and has attended several Broncos games in Denver.
news

Mile High Morning: NFL.com identifies G Quinn Meinerz as Broncos' unsung hero

For the Broncos, NFL.com tabbed a key piece in the interior of Denver's offensive line.
news

Broncos sign NT Rashard Lawrence to future contract

Lawrence, a 2020 fourth-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals, has appeared in 25 career games and started 13 games for Arizona from 2020-22.
news

Mile High Morning: How ILB Alex Singleton represented his sister and Special Olympics during a record-setting season

"My support for Special Olympics changed so much in my life," Singleton said.
news

KR Marvin Mims Jr. named to PFWA All-Rookie team

Mims is the first Broncos rookie to earn PFWA All-Rookie honors since Pat Surtain II and Javonte Williams were selected in 2021.
news

Broncos sign DB Tanner McCalister to future contract

McCalister appeared in three games in his rookie season with the Browns.
Advertising