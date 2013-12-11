Manning Still Leads All Players in Pro Bowl Voting

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. –** With just two weeks of fan voting remaining for the 2014 NFL Pro Bowl, quarterback Peyton Manning continues to lead all players.

Manning is the first player to top 1 million votes as his 1,093,691 votes lead second-place Drew Brees by 158,919 votes. BRONCOS PRO BOWL VOTING LEADERS Player Position Votes Pos. Rk. Peyton Manning QB 1,093,691 1st Zane Beadles G 184,801 1st David Bruton ST 109,243 1st Julius Thomas TE 441,821 2nd Manny Ramirez C 185,381 2nd Trindon Holliday PR 157,967 2nd Matt Prater K 99,661 3rd Chris Clark T 140,663 4th Demaryius Thomas WR 489,219 4th Wes Welker WR 444,767 5th Louis Vasquez G 142,279 5th Danny Trevathan OLB 141,727 5th Orlando Franklin T 131,394 6th Knowshon Moreno RB 398,694 7th Britton Colquitt P 64,502 7th Shaun Phillips DE 162,643 8th Duke Ihenacho SS 55,924 9th Rahim Moore FS 42,277 9th Eric Decker WR 236,787 10th First among all players

Manning is joined by guard Zane Beadles and special-teamer David Bruton as the three Broncos who lead their position groups.

Nineteen Broncos rank in the top 10 of their positions, including three that are in first place and three that are in second. See the full list of where the Broncos' rank among their position groups to the right.

Fan voting for the 2014 Pro Bowl, presented by McDonald's, will continue online and on web-enabled mobile phones by clicking here until 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 26.

Balloting will conclude on Thursday, December 26, just three days prior to an exciting slate of Week 17 NFL games. The Pro Bowl players will be announced on Friday, December 27.

Players will later be assigned to teams through the first-ever Pro Bowl Draft, which will air on NFL Network during the week leading up to the game.

The 2014 Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, January 26, 2014 and televised live on NBC at 7:00 PM ET from Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.

For the first time ever, the Pro Bowl will be "unconferenced."

Gone is the familiar AFC vs. NFC match-up that has existed since 1971. Instead, players will be selected without regard to conference in voting by fans, coaches and players. For example, the top six quarterbacks following voting will earn distinction as All-Stars, regardless of how many are from AFC or NFC teams.

The Pro Bowl players are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 86 All-Star players who will be eligible for the Pro Bowl Draft. Two "need" players will be also chosen by each head coach and must be long snappers.