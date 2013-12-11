Manning Still Leads All Players in Pro Bowl Voting

**
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. –** With just two weeks of fan voting remaining for the 2014 NFL Pro Bowl, quarterback Peyton Manning continues to lead all players.
Manning is the first player to top 1 million votes as his 1,093,691 votes lead second-place Drew Brees by 158,919 votes.
|BRONCOS PRO BOWL VOTING LEADERS
|Player
|Position
|Votes
|Pos. Rk.
|Peyton Manning
|QB
|1,093,691
|1st
|Zane Beadles
|G
|184,801
|1st
|David Bruton
|ST
|109,243
|1st
|Julius Thomas
|TE
|441,821
|2nd
|Manny Ramirez
|C
|185,381
|2nd
|Trindon Holliday
|PR
|157,967
|2nd
|Matt Prater
|K
|99,661
|3rd
|Chris Clark
|T
|140,663
|4th
|Demaryius Thomas
|WR
|489,219
|4th
|Wes Welker
|WR
|444,767
|5th
|Louis Vasquez
|G
|142,279
|5th
|Danny Trevathan
|OLB
|141,727
|5th
|Orlando Franklin
|T
|131,394
|6th
|Knowshon Moreno
|RB
|398,694
|7th
|Britton Colquitt
|P
|64,502
|7th
|Shaun Phillips
|DE
|162,643
|8th
|Duke Ihenacho
|SS
|55,924
|9th
|Rahim Moore
|FS
|42,277
|9th
|Eric Decker
|WR
|236,787
|10th
|First among all players
Manning is joined by guard Zane Beadles and special-teamer David Bruton as the three Broncos who lead their position groups.
Nineteen Broncos rank in the top 10 of their positions, including three that are in first place and three that are in second. See the full list of where the Broncos' rank among their position groups to the right.
Fan voting for the 2014 Pro Bowl, presented by McDonald's, will continue online and on web-enabled mobile phones by clicking here until 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 26.
Balloting will conclude on Thursday, December 26, just three days prior to an exciting slate of Week 17 NFL games. The Pro Bowl players will be announced on Friday, December 27.
Players will later be assigned to teams through the first-ever Pro Bowl Draft, which will air on NFL Network during the week leading up to the game.
The 2014 Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, January 26, 2014 and televised live on NBC at 7:00 PM ET from Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.
For the first time ever, the Pro Bowl will be "unconferenced."
Gone is the familiar AFC vs. NFC match-up that has existed since 1971. Instead, players will be selected without regard to conference in voting by fans, coaches and players. For example, the top six quarterbacks following voting will earn distinction as All-Stars, regardless of how many are from AFC or NFC teams.
The Pro Bowl players are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 86 All-Star players who will be eligible for the Pro Bowl Draft. Two "need" players will be also chosen by each head coach and must be long snappers.
NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on December 23-26. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its all-star teams. It was the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting in 1995.