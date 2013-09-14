Manning Named FedEx Air Player of the Week

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --After dazzling a national television audience of over 25 million viewers by throwing for a record-tying seven touchdown passes, Peyton Manning has been named FedEx Air Player of the Week.
Manning guided the Broncos to a 49-27 win over the Ravens in the NFL season opener on Sept. 5, completing 27-of-42 passes for 462 yards and an NFL record-tying seven touchdowns with no interceptions.
It was just the sixth time in league history that a player had thrown for seven touchdowns, and Manning became the first player to accomplish that feat since Joe Kapp did so on Sept. 28, 1969.
"That's all Peyton right there. Seven touchdowns is kind of unreal," tight end Julius Thomas said after the game. "The fact that he's been able to do that before and he's still able to play at such a high level – my hat is off to him. I'm sure he's going to continue playing at a high level. It was great playing with him and we're very thankful to have him."
All seven touchdowns came in the final three quarters of play, with Manning tossing five of them in a second half offensive outpouring.
"You never know what is going to happen in a game," Manning said, adding, "We felt like we had to keep scoring because Baltimore can score at any time."
Manning credited the rest of the Broncos offense with enabling his record-tying performance.
"It's fun to play quarterback when you have a lot of guys working hard and making a lot of plays for you," he said.
Manning was named FedEx Air Player of the Year in 2012 – also winning the award in 2003 and 2004 – and was nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Week five times in the 2012 season, winning once.
"Seven in one game is the first time I've ever been a part of a game where a quarterback throws seven touchdowns," wide receiver Demaryius Thomas said. "Not even high school. Maybe Madden, but that doesn't count. This was real life. It was amazing."