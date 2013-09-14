Manning Named FedEx Air Player of the Week

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --After dazzling a national television audience of over 25 million viewers by throwing for a record-tying seven touchdown passes, Peyton Manning has been named FedEx Air Player of the Week.

Manning guided the Broncos to a 49-27 win over the Ravens in the NFL season opener on Sept. 5, completing 27-of-42 passes for 462 yards and an NFL record-tying seven touchdowns with no interceptions.

It was just the sixth time in league history that a player had thrown for seven touchdowns, and Manning became the first player to accomplish that feat since Joe Kapp did so on Sept. 28, 1969.

"That's all Peyton right there. Seven touchdowns is kind of unreal," tight end Julius Thomas said after the game. "The fact that he's been able to do that before and he's still able to play at such a high level – my hat is off to him. I'm sure he's going to continue playing at a high level. It was great playing with him and we're very thankful to have him."