Manning, Moreno up for FedEx Awards

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Quarterback Peyton Manning continued his tremendous start to the season Sunday in Dallas and added four more passing touchdowns on his way to 414 yards and he added a rushing score.

He passed Dan Marino for second place on the NFL's all-time passing yardage list on Sunday and he also passed Jay Cutler to take fifth place in Broncos' history with 57 passing touchdowns. He's averaging four touchdown passes a game with 20 in the first five – also an NFL record.

That performance against the Cowboys earned him a nomination for what could be his third FedEx Air Player of the Week Award in the first five weeks of the 2013 season.

"We stayed focused on the sideline and everybody was pretty determined to go out there and make some plays and, you know, keep moving the ball down the field," Manning said after the win against the Cowboys. "We talked about last night, being able to handle being in a storm. We were kind of in a storm early, 14-nothing on the road. That place was rocking and I thought we did a good job kind of digging ourselves out. "

Manning has been nominated for the award four times this season.

His counterpart on Sunday – Tony Romo – was also nominated for throwing five touchdowns and more than 500 yards in the loss.

The one week that Manning was not nominated, Week 2, running back Knowshon Moreno was nominated for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week Award and this week Moreno earned his second nomination.

At Dallas, Moreno ran for 93 yards and a touchdown and he also caught five passes for 57 yards.

"He made a lot of big plays yesterday," Head Coach John Fox said Monday of Moreno. "That third-and-10 on our tying touchdown drive was a huge play. He grabbed that literally off the turf, it didn't touch the turf but it was a really good catch and conversion. I've just seen him mature a lot, on and off the field. He's dealt with different things and he's dealt with it maybe better than we did here recently."