Manning AFC Offensive Player of the Month

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --Peyton Manning shattered records, lit up scoreboards and dazzled defenses throughout the month of September – and his torrid start to the 2013 season has resulted in the addition of yet another accolade to a Hall of Fame-bound career.
Manning, who leads the NFL in nearly every passing category this year, was named AFC Offensive Player of the Month on Tuesday, capping a sensational September in which the quarterback threw for 1,470 yards and a record 16 touchdowns without a single
interception.
It's the seventh time that Manning has won the award in his storied career, setting a new NFL record. The monthly honor is his third as a Bronco, which ranks second in team history behind running back Terrell Davis, who earned four AFC Offensive Player of the Month awards during his career.
"He's a tremendous quarterback. I don't think anybody is going to dispute that," Head Coach John Fox chuckled after Manning turned in a 327-yard, four touchdown performance in the Broncos' 52-20 win over the Eagles on Sunday. "I can state the obvious, but I think everybody here knows that."
"He's an exceptional player and he prepares like nobody else," wide receiver Wes Welker added. "He's kind of the catalyst for getting everything going."
Manning picked apart defenses with exceptional precision in leading the Broncos to a 4-0 start – and he simultaneously picked apart the NFL record book in the process.
The quarterback completed an NFL-best 75.0 percent of his passes in September, and his 138.0 quarterback rating joins his 16 touchdown passes as the best marks in NFL history for the first four games of a season.
And, as the Broncos posted 179 points in the first month of the NFL season – just four points shy of a league record – the four-time NFL MVP has made history each week along the way.
|CONF. PLAYER OF THE MONTH AWARDS, NFL HISTORY
|Player
|Type
|Conference
|No.
|Peyton Manning
|Offensive
|AFC
|7
|Barry Sanders
|Offensive
|NFC
|6
|Bruce Smith
|Defensive
|AFC
|6
|Tom Brady
|Offensive
|AFC
|6
|Brett Favre
|Offensive
|NFC
|6
|Aaron Rodgers
|Offensive
|NFC
|6
|Steve Young
|Offensive
|NFC
|6
His seven touchdown passes in the team's 49-27 win over the Ravens in the season opener tied an NFL record.
In a 41-23 win over the Giants in Week 2, Manning became the fastest quarterback in NFL history to throw for 60,000 yards – joining Brett Farve and Dan Marino as the only players to ever achieve that milestone.
He set a franchise record by completing 86.5 percent of his passes in the Broncos' 37-21 win over the Raiders in Week 3, throwing for 374 yards and three touchdowns.
And on Sunday against the Eagles, Manning posted a season-high 146.0 quarterback rating, completing passes to eight different players in helping the Broncos set a franchise record of 52 points in a single game.
"Guys are doing a good job in the passing game. The protection has been solid," Manning said after the game. "Receivers are doing a good job with the ball after the catch, getting first downs, getting touchdowns. That puts a lot of pressure on the defense."
As the Broncos bid September adieu, Manning will look to continue the Broncos' string of success – and he carries his own string of impressive accomplishments into October.
He has now posted a quarterback rating of 90.0 or above in 16 consecutive regular season games, another league record.
Manning's 16 touchdowns without an interception tied Milt Plum's 1960 campaign as the best such start for a quarterback
in NFL history. Manning has now attempted a career-best 201 consecutive regular season passes without an interception, second in franchise history only to Jake Plummer's 229 consecutive attempts without a pick in 2005.
"I think it's just everybody's doing the right thing and he's putting the ball in the right spot because he is the best at what he does," wide receiver Demaryius Thomas said.
"It's like you sit back and you watch it and you're in awe," cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie added. "You know that he's capable of doing all the things he's doing, and he's doing them."
In addition to Manning's honor, the league also announced that wide receiver Trindon Holliday earned the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month. This is the first time in Broncos history that two players have earned player of the month recognition in the same month.
|PEYTON MANNING'S SEPTEMBER GAME LOGS
|vs. Oak. (9/23)
|PEYTON MANNING'S PLAYER OF THE MONTH AWARDS
|Year
|Month
|Statistics
|2003
|September
|4-0, 82-122, 67.2%, 914 yds., 9 TDs, 3 INTs, 103.7 rtg.
|2004
|November
|4-0, 81-112, 72.3%, 1,035 yds., 19 TDs, 3 INTs, 129.3 rtg.
|2006
|October
|4-0, 98-135, 72.6%, 1,070 yds., 10 TDs, 1 INT, 117.2 rtg.
|2009
|September
|3-0, 66-96, 68.8%, 983 yds., 7 TDs, 2 INTs, 117.7 rtg.
|2012
|October
|2-1, 77-104, 74.0%, 951 yds., 9 TDs, 1 INT, 126.7 rtg.
|2012
|December
|5-0, 123-174, 70.7%, 1,399 yds., 11 TDs, 3 INTs, 108.4 rtg.
|2013
|September
|4-0, 117-156, 75.0%, 1,470 yds., 16 TDs, 0 INTs, 138.0 rtg.