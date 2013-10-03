Manning AFC Offensive Player of the Month

interception.

It's the seventh time that Manning has won the award in his storied career, setting a new NFL record. The monthly honor is his third as a Bronco, which ranks second in team history behind running back Terrell Davis, who earned four AFC Offensive Player of the Month awards during his career.

"He's a tremendous quarterback. I don't think anybody is going to dispute that," Head Coach John Fox chuckled after Manning turned in a 327-yard, four touchdown performance in the Broncos' 52-20 win over the Eagles on Sunday. "I can state the obvious, but I think everybody here knows that."

"He's an exceptional player and he prepares like nobody else," wide receiver Wes Welker added. "He's kind of the catalyst for getting everything going."

Manning picked apart defenses with exceptional precision in leading the Broncos to a 4-0 start – and he simultaneously picked apart the NFL record book in the process.

The quarterback completed an NFL-best 75.0 percent of his passes in September, and his 138.0 quarterback rating joins his 16 touchdown passes as the best marks in NFL history for the first four games of a season.

And, as the Broncos posted 179 points in the first month of the NFL season – just four points shy of a league record – the four-time NFL MVP has made history each week along the way. CONF. PLAYER OF THE MONTH AWARDS, NFL HISTORY Player Type Conference No. Peyton Manning Offensive AFC 7 Barry Sanders Offensive NFC 6 Bruce Smith Defensive AFC 6 Tom Brady Offensive AFC 6 Brett Favre Offensive NFC 6 Aaron Rodgers Offensive NFC 6 Steve Young Offensive NFC 6

His seven touchdown passes in the team's 49-27 win over the Ravens in the season opener tied an NFL record.

In a 41-23 win over the Giants in Week 2, Manning became the fastest quarterback in NFL history to throw for 60,000 yards – joining Brett Farve and Dan Marino as the only players to ever achieve that milestone.

He set a franchise record by completing 86.5 percent of his passes in the Broncos' 37-21 win over the Raiders in Week 3, throwing for 374 yards and three touchdowns.

And on Sunday against the Eagles, Manning posted a season-high 146.0 quarterback rating, completing passes to eight different players in helping the Broncos set a franchise record of 52 points in a single game.

"Guys are doing a good job in the passing game. The protection has been solid," Manning said after the game. "Receivers are doing a good job with the ball after the catch, getting first downs, getting touchdowns. That puts a lot of pressure on the defense."

As the Broncos bid September adieu, Manning will look to continue the Broncos' string of success – and he carries his own string of impressive accomplishments into October.

He has now posted a quarterback rating of 90.0 or above in 16 consecutive regular season games, another league record.