Denver Broncos | News

'Man, it was special': Ring of Famer Rod Smith remembers Super Bowl XXXIII win over Falcons

Nov 06, 2020 at 07:14 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the Broncos prepare to travel to Atlanta for a Week 9 matchup with the Falcons, Broncos fans will surely reminisce on a meeting from two decades ago that still lives in franchise lore.

A year after beating the Packers for their first world championship, the Broncos met the Falcons in Super Bowl XXXIII in Miami with a chance to become just the sixth franchise to earn back-to-back Super Bowl wins.

Unlike in their game against the Packers, the Broncos were favored by more than a touchdown after rolling to a 14-2 regular-season record. Wide receiver Rod Smith remembers the Broncos being all business when they arrived for the big game.

"It was crazy, because when we were playing the Falcons, I remember going out for warmups at the Super Bowl and you saw a bunch of their guys with camcorders," Ring of Fame wide receiver Rod Smith said this week. "This is when camcorders [were used] instead of cell phones — a bunch of their guys with camcorders and they were filming everything, and I remember talking to [Shannon] Sharpe and I said, 'They're just happy to be here. We're about to blow these boys off the field.'"

Smith said during a playoff run that included wins over the Dolphins and Jets, the Broncos remained focused on their ultimate goal.

"We didn't really celebrate a lot throughout the playoffs or anything like that," Smith said. "We expected to win, and we came with a mentality of dominating the game. The previous Super Bowl, they didn't really give us a chance. [Oddsmakers] had us 14-point underdogs. In this one, we said, 'Nah, we're going to show them we're the best team on the planet.' As we went out there and performed in all three phases, that's how you win games. That's what it's going to take all the time. It's going to take all three phases."

Smith said he believed the Broncos' success began during the week, as they weren't awed by the theatrics that accompany the Super Bowl. Instead, they focused solely on their preparation.

"I think it was their first time being in the Super Bowl, so they were caught up in the limelight part," Smith said. "We weren't caught up in that part, because we'd already experienced that part and we were caught up in X's and O's, knowing our assignments. I remember we had already had our whole game plan pretty much in. When we got there, we were just fine-tuning. We really were just fine-tuning, and I think that week we got closer as a group at the right time. As a group, we're going for something that was [relatively] unprecedented. Back-to-back championships hadn't been done [much]. I think eight times now — [and] we were one of those teams. As we always said, we were going to leave no stone unturned in our preparation to go out there and be the best."

The Broncos took a 17-6 lead to the locker room at halftime and eventually earned a 34-19 win. After not recording a catch against the Packers in Super Bowl XXXII, Smith caught five passes for 152 yards and a touchdown. He had two receptions of more than 40 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown catch that he now calls his second-favorite play of his career. It was also the final touchdown pass of Elway's career.

"The previous Super Bowl, I didn't have a catch at all," Smith said. "Most people don't know, in Super Bowl XXXII, that's the only game that I was a starter [and played the full game] that I didn't have a catch — playoff or regular season. A little trivia for you. That's the only game I didn't have a registered catch. In the first half [against the Falcons], I had 150 yards, so it was awesome to contribute. I blocked my tail off in the last one to actually make some catches, make some plays and help us drive down the field and come out on top. Man, it was special."

Related Content

news

'We've got to get this right': Owner & CEO Greg Penner, GM George Paton share what they are looking for in Broncos' next head coach

"At the starting point, it's got to be about culture and leadership, and those characteristics are what we've focused on the most," Penner said.

news

Broncos remain confident in QB Russell Wilson, believe he can return to previous heights

"He knows he can play better, we know he can play better and we know he'll do the right work in the offseason to be ready for next year," Broncos Owner & CEO Greg Penner said.

news

'It was time to make a decision': Why the Broncos made an in-season coaching change

While the Broncos' Week 16 loss to the Rams was not the sole factor in the decision, it was the impetus behind the timing, Owner and CEO Greg Penner said Tuesday.

news

Broncos name Jerry Rosburg as Interim Head Coach

Rosburg has more than 40 years of coaching experience and has spent nearly two decades at the NFL level.

news

Broncos part ways with Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett

news

Mile High Morning: Jerry Jeudy's 117-yard performance a bright spot for Broncos in loss to Rams

"I've just been putting in the work and grinding," Jeudy said. "The coaches and everybody are just helping me and putting me in the right spot to be successful."

news

'That was terrible, and that was not us': Broncos embarrassed by performance in 51-14 loss to Rams

On an afternoon in which frustrations boiled over for Denver, the Broncos fell behind 17-0 in the first quarter following a pair of interceptions and suffered their largest loss in 12 years.

news

#DENvsLAR postgame injury update: TE Greg Dulcich exits game early with hamstring injury

Prior to suffering the injury, Dulcich caught his second touchdown pass of the season.

news

WR Courtland Sutton, OLB Randy Gregory among Broncos active for Week 16 matchup with Rams

Sutton has not played since suffering a hamstring injury in the first half of a Week 13 game in Baltimore.

news

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams on December 25, 2022.

news

Burning Questions: Can the Broncos' offense put together a complete game vs. the Rams?

The Broncos are set to play on Christmas Day for the fourth time in franchise history, and they'll look to earn just their second two-game winning streak of the 2022 campaign.

news

Broncos activate RB Chase Edmonds from injured reserve to 53-man roster

Denver also elevated a pair of players from the practice squad.

Advertising