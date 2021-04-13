Making the Case: The argument for the Broncos to remain at No. 9 in the 2021 NFL Draft

In the latest episode of the Broncos' behind-the-scenes docuseries about George Paton's first offseason in Denver, the team's new general manager detailed how the team's moves in free agency could impact the upcoming NFL Draft.

"We did a good job in free agency filling needs, so now we can just grab the best player available," Paton said in the episode. "That was the goal from the very beginning: try to fill as many needs as we can on our football team so when we get in the draft, we draft the best player."

When the Broncos filled those needs, they gained options for when the draft begins in just over two weeks. Ahead of the start of the draft, we'll take a look on DenverBroncos.com at the various choices that will await Paton on draft night or in the days before the start of the draft.

Without one obvious need, the Broncos could presumably trade up, stand pat at No. 9 or trade back to pick up additional picks. There's a case to be made for each of those routes — and we'll make each one in the coming days.

We begin with our argument for why Denver should hold on to the ninth-overall pick.

When the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft begins on April 29 and George Paton prepares to make his first selection as the Broncos' general manager, he will face considerable temptation to move away from the ninth-overall slot.

In the early minutes of the draft, it may be alluring to trade up with Atlanta to acquire the fourth-overall pick or with Miami to snag the sixth-overall selection. If Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Mac Jones are indeed the first three players selected, it could put pressure on Paton to move up for Justin Fields or Trey Lance. The more prudent move, though, would be to remain at nine.

Drew Lock has admittedly struggled with turnovers in his first 18 games as a starter, but he may have turned a corner late in the year. Over the final four games of the season, Lock posted a 7-to-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio and played some of his best football in games against the Panthers and Raiders.

Less than a week before the 2019 NFL Draft, NFL.com's Chad Reuter projected Lock would be taken with the second-overall pick. That's the type of talent the Missouri player has, and he could be on the precipice of taking the next step. If Fields or Lance falls to the ninth-overall pick — more on that in a moment — we'd consider taking one of those signal callers. But the Broncos are a team with holes still to fill, and the defense could use an infusion of youth. Giving up a future first-round pick — and likely more — to select another uncertain commodity may not be in the best interest of the franchise.