Ask Aric: Which upcoming free agents should the Broncos focus on re-signing?  

I know we are in contract talks with Justin Simmons, this year's franchise tag [recipient], but what is the situation with other star players? Particularly in regards to Von Miller, is it likely they get an extension done before he hits free agency in 2022? — Tyler H.

We still have an entire season to play before we get to next year's free agents, Tyler! Still, I see your point. A quick look at Spotrac shows the Broncos have some big decisions to make next offseason. The Broncos will have team options on Miller and Jackson, but both players would be unrestricted free agents after the 2022 season. Miller will be 33 in 2022 while Jackson will be 34. If Jackson plays as well this year as he did in 2019, it would be hard not to pick up that option. Miller, meanwhile, seems to me like he could be a candidate for an extension if he has a bounce-back season. Bruce Smith was productive for nearly two decades. Besides, wouldn't everyone like to see Miller finish his career in Denver? At 33, he'd likely be a mentor more than an every-down player. If he's open to that role, though, it makes sense to keep him here. Other players to monitor ahead of the 2021 offseason: Todd Davis, Brandon McManus, Mike Purcell, Shelby Harris, Jeff Heuerman, Garett Bolles and Elijah Wilkinson are all slated to be unrestricted free agents in 2021. Phillip Lindsay and Alexander Johnson would become big-name restricted free agents. We obviously have to see how the competition between Lindsay and Melvin Gordon III plays out, but I've already seen enough from Johnson. He should anchor the center of Denver's defense for the next five-plus years. One final note: The Broncos must also decide next offseason whether to exercise Bradley Chubb's fifth-year option, and they could also begin to work on extensions for any players from that 2018 draft class (e.g. Courtland Sutton). If Chubb performs anything like he did in 2018, the fifth-year option seems like a no-brainer. Both he and Sutton seem like players who should be Broncos for a long time.

Does it look like Von Miller has lost a step, or are fans just looking at edge rushers with too narrow of a focus? - Caleb S.

I wanted to also answer this question about Miller, because while I picked Bradley Chubb to lead the team in sacks in a recent mailbag, I think Miller is poised for a bounce-back season. With Chubb and Jurrell Casey up front and what should be an improved secondary, I firmly expect Miller to return to double-digit sack numbers. That would give him eight seasons with at least 10 sacks, and it would keep him on pace to someday finish in the top five on the league's all-time sacks list. That consistency — which only dipped last season as he battled a knee injury and didn't have Chubb to draw attention from opposing offenses — is proof in itself that he still has the talent that once earned him Super Bowl 50 MVP award. Just two seasons ago, Miller dominated in a season-opening win over the Seahawks and a "Thursday Night Football" victory over the Cardinals. He didn't have a game last season that matched his three sacks of Russell Wilson or two forced fumbles vs. Josh Rosen, but I'm nearly certain he'll have another dominant game now that Chubb is back and Casey is in town. Will he do that on a weekly basis? Hard to say. Miller, though, has always said that sacks come in bunches. I'd be willing to bet a few of those hot streaks are still to come.

What, if any, plans do the Broncos have for Riddick? Is he still affiliated with the team? - Bill M.