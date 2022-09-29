Ask Aric: How long will it take for the Broncos' offense to click?

It's Raiders Week — and with the Broncos sitting at 2-1 and poised for their first division game of the season, it's time for another edition of "Ask Aric."

In this week's mailbag, I take a look at the Broncos' offense and when to expect improvement, how Denver will approach its game against the Raiders and where the Broncos stack up in the AFC West.

To ask a question for a future mailbag, click here.

In the meantime, let's get to it.

How long will it take for the Broncos' offense to click? - Drew K.

That's the million-dollar question, Drew. It's important to remember that this is a new system for Russell Wilson, and Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Monday that they're still working through making sure they're calling the right plays with the right route combinations. I think it's important to note that there's no way to predict whether things will click from one week to the next. There's no guarantee the Broncos will jump from 16 points one week to 35 the next — and even if they do, it doesn't mean the progress will be linear. It's more likely that over the coming weeks, the Broncos will continue to show flashes and demonstrate gradual improvement. I remain convinced the Broncos' offense will be firing on all cylinders by the latter part of the season, but we may not see perfection right away and every week. I do think, though, that the Broncos are close to finding more success and that the points will follow.

On the touchdown drive against the Niners, it looked like vintage Russ. After not going anywhere all game did Coach call those plays or did he let Wilson be Wilson? - Shawn D.

The play calls weren't any different, but Wilson was able to extend plays when needed — like on the third-and-10 completion to Kendall Hinton — or scramble for a first down. I think it's still important to play within the system for the long-term growth and success of the offense, but it's obviously a great benefit to have a quarterback who can extend plays and create when it's needed. It's also worth noting that two of the more impressive plays on the drive — a back-shoulder throw to Courtland Sutton and Melvin Gordon III's touchdown — were quick developing and not improvised. Moving forward, I think we'll continue to see a combination of the offense as designed and Wilson's ability to improvise late in a down, if needed.

What is the biggest hurdle that you think can be fixed fairly easily, that is holding back the offense on these quick three-and-out drives? - Brandon W.

A good question, Brandon. I think it's worth nothing that this problem only popped up in Week 3. The Broncos did not go three-and-out in Week 1, and they had just two drives without a first down in Week 2. Denver had the longest average drive length through two weeks, so I'm not overly concerned that this problem is going to persist. San Francisco's defense is among the league's best, while Las Vegas ranks 21st in total defense.

That said, there's obviously still room for improvement. I think it starts, as mentioned above, with the continued increased comfort of being in the system for more and more snaps. The Broncos also must execute on the plays that are there for the taking. Reducing missed assignments, drops and penalties will be helpful to get the offense moving.

Will the addition of Quinn Meinerz be the x-factor the offense needs to get the running game going? - Jolene