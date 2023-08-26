Denver Broncos | News

Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos: How to watch, listen and live stream

Aug 26, 2023 at 06:00 AM
matchup-LAR

The Broncos will face the Rams at Empower Field at Mile High on Aug. 26, 2023 at 7 p.m. MT.

MATCHUP

After two days of matching up at Centura Health Training Center for joint practices, the Broncos and Rams will face off at Empower Field at Mile High for both teams' final test of the preseason. While Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton said his starters would play one series at most, he also noted the preseason finale will be crucial for players engaged in competitions for roster spots.

Running back Jaleel McLaughlin, who has emerged as a top story this preseason with three touchdowns in two games, will be a player to watch and could have a shot at three straight games with a score. The rest of the Broncos' ground game has also been formidable, as the offensive line made significant progress and helped Denver post a 5.5-yards-per-carry average against San Francisco. On the other side of the ball, cornerback Essang Bassey has snagged interceptions in both of Denver's preseason games, while defensive lineman Elijah Garcia followed up a two-sack performance against Arizona by picking off a screen pass thrown by San Francisco's Trey Lance. Rookie inside linebacker Drew Sanders led the Broncos with six total tackles against the 49ers and will have a chance at another statement performance on Saturday.

WATCH ON TV: 9NEWS - KTVD-20

Play-by-Play: Steve Levy

Analysts: Ryan Harris

Sideline: Arielle Orsuto

WATCH ON MOBILE

Fans can watch live out-of-market preseason games through NFL+, the NFL's exclusive streaming subscription service. An NFL+ subscription also includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, access to NFL Network and live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also includes NFL RedZone and full-game replays across devices.

LISTEN LIVE

LOCAL ENGLISH RADIO (KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM)

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Follow the Broncos for live game-day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:

Instagram: @Broncos

Twitter: @Broncos

Facebook: Denver Broncos

