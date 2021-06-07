Denver Broncos | News

Longtime Broncos athletic trainer, Director of Sports Medicine Steve 'Greek' Antonopulos retiring after 45 years

Jun 07, 2021 at 08:45 AM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Generations of Broncos players have sought him out for medical treatment and advice, and for much of his years with the team, Director of Sports Medicine Steve Antonopulos was perhaps the most reliable and most trusted person at Broncos headquarters.

That incredible run was unparalleled in Denver, as the man more commonly known as "Greek" became the only person on staff for each of the Broncos' eight Super Bowl appearances, including three title victories.

But after 45 memorable years with the Broncos — four as an assistant trainer, one as the director of rehabilitation, 36 as the head athletic trainer and four as the director of sports medicine — Antonopulos is retiring.

After building the kind of bonds that comes with nearly half a century with a single organization, Antonopulos represents a lot of things to a lot of people.

To players of all statures, he's a dear friend — someone who was, above all, committed to their physical and mental well-being at times of uncertainty during their careers. To those who worked for or with him, he was a cherished mentor, a prolific and pioneering figure in profession that he helped develop.

And to most people who were lucky enough to spend considerable amounts of time around him, he simply represented the Broncos organization at its best.

"Steve Antonopulos is what the Denver Broncos are all about," John Elway says. "In 45 years and the amount of players that he's helped and cured and got healthy and counseled — including me in all those instances — for 45 years, he has been the Broncos. We were very, very lucky as the Broncos to be able to have a guy like Steve Antonopulos. He cared about the Broncos and it was such a priority for him. The only guy to be involved in all eight of the Super Bowls.

"He's a guy that has been a mainstay for the Broncos and not only a great trainer when I played, but it was great working with him when I was the GM and is also a great friend. We are all blessed in Broncos Country to be able to say Steve Antonopulos was our trainer for 45 years."

That honor was something that Antonopulos cherished, and leaving it behind can come as no easy thing.

"I love the Denver Broncos," Antonopulos says. "I have put my heart and soul into this, and the Denver Broncos are first-class. They've had great leadership. They do everything the right way. It's a people business, and they care about people. … It's a relationship business, and the relationships that I've developed over the years have been phenomenal.

"... You learn to love people. You love the players. It's a bittersweet thing. You work hard to have the opportunity to retire, but to walk away from something you love, that's why I've been here so long. … To have the opportunity to stay in this position all these years, it's because you love doing what you do. And I loved doing what I'm doing."

What allowed Antonopulos to hold his position for that long was his unique combination of traits — a dedication to the organization and its players' health and wellness; his ability to build trust through communication and his warm personality; and a passion for serving his vocation as a loyal mentor and a devoted professional.

For those working alongside him, Antonopulos' unique dedication became apparent soon after they started working for him.

Whether at UCHealth Training Center or the team's previous headquarters at 5700 Logan Street, no one beat Antonopulos and his truck into the parking lot. This ritual became a legend in its own right; over the years, many of his disciples would unsuccessfully try to best him.

"You know what, we never know when Greek gets to the facility," former Broncos assistant trainer Corey Oshikoya says. "He's kind of like the lightbulb in the refrigerator: It's always on. So whenever you pull into the parking lot, his truck was there. You eventually get to the point where you realize you're not going to beat him, so then you just stop trying to beat him and just try to be the next person or the next of the next three people, just because you're not going to beat him. You're not going to beat him to the facility, you're not going to beat him to the stadium, none of that is going to happen."

In those early hours, he would mostly prepare for the day ahead of him, perhaps sometimes get a workout in or do some reading. More than anything, though, it was a testament to his devotion and loyalty.

"I think that was just a part of understanding that his commitment to making sure that the Denver Broncos got the best medical care possible and that being prepared each and every day that the players came into the athletic training room," says James Collins, Chargers director of football/medical services and another former Broncos assistant trainer, "[meant] being prepared to take care of them at a level that he set the standard for."

That dedication surely came across in Antonopulos' work with players, but he also had a tremendous way of working with them in a way that built trust and respect. In Keith Bishop's 10 years with the Broncos as an offensive lineman, he never let anyone else tape his ankles. Elway, who worked through several injuries in his 16-year career under Antonopulos' guidance, was so close with him that Elway admits he "kept pulling him back" from any thoughts of retiring after the former quarterback returned to the Broncos as a personnel executive in 2010.

"I trusted Steve Antonopulos and I think all our players trusted Steve Antonopulos, and all my teammates," Elway says. "And that's the thing. That's one of the great qualities of a great trainer is the trust that he created and also was great at what he did. What he gave us got us healthy and got us back on the football field, which was the most important thing. I'm blessed to be able to call him a friend because of the type of person he is and the type of work ethic that he has and how important the Denver Broncos were to him."

As an athletic trainer, Antonopulos and others in his position are more than just staffers that help diagnose and treat injuries. They also play a significant role as a confidant and friend who sees someone at their most vulnerable and works to help them through difficult times.

"He is the epitome of good people, and like I said, he knew how to bring out the most in people," says Jim Keller, who was an assistant trainer for Antonopulos for a decade. "Obviously an injury is a trying time for a professional athlete. They're scared, they don't know their future, and his demeanor, his foresight, his ability to work with the player mentally and physically. So I've talked to many of the Hall of Famers and many of the old players, and they just can't say enough good things about how they knew that Greek had their back and Greek was looking out for their best interest."

Counting Elway, Antonopulos has worked with more than 10 Hall of Famers in his time with the Broncos — a list that includes recent inductees Peyton Manning and John Lynch, as well as Steve Atwater, Gary Zimmerman, Terrell Davis, Shannon Sharpe, Champ Bailey, Brian Dawkins, Ty Law and Tony Dorsett.

The list of Ring of Famers is even more extensive. Of the 29 players enshrined, only six finished their careers before Antonopulos arrived in Denver ahead of the 1976 season.

Since the former Fort Hays head athletic trainer launched his NFL career, a lot has changed in the sport and in the world of athletic training, but Antonopulos' career had such remarkable longevity because he constantly worked to keep up with updating practices and help shape the evolving field.

"For Greek, it never has felt like it's about him," says Trae Tashiro, a former Broncos assistant trainer from 2007-10. "It's about the greater good. It's about the team, it's about the organization, it's about the profession. And so there was always this strive for, 'How can I make myself better? How can I make the team better?' If I can do that, it makes the organization better. And the same thing goes for the profession of athletic training. I'm going improve myself. I'm going to represent the profession of athletic training in the best light I can, so that all these people behind me will benefit from this."

Antonopulos will assuredly continue to shape the future of the profession, even after his retirement, too. Just like Mike Shanahan's coaching tree has shaped offenses in today's game, Antonopulos' training tree has reached far and wide in the league and beyond.

"There's not a level that does not benefit from Steve Antonopulos, whether that's high school, college, university, professional, Olympic — all athletic trainers," Keller says. "And then, too, I've got to know many doctors, many, many strong, good orthopedic surgeons, and they give Greek credit for teaching them how to work with athletes, for teaching them how to handle adversity and handle injury. There's a lot of people in the medical profession that are better because of Steve Antonopulos and everything he did with the Broncos."

All put together, Antonopulos has left his mark on more than just the NFL franchise he served for 45 years. At his position, he may be the best to ever do it.

"To me, he's the GOAT," says Brad Brown, who was an Antonopulos protege beginning in 1973 and later served as a Broncos assistant trainer before becoming head athletic trainer for the Oilers and Titans. "… As we all know, the NFL stands for 'Not For Long,' and to be able to stay in the position and do what he's done for all these years is just a testimony to what he's been able to do and who he is, the way he approached his job. …

"Allen Hurst, who hired Steve as an assistant athletic trainer out of Fort Hays, who nobody knew, was probably the best hire the Denver Broncos ever made in the last 47 years or whatever it was. I think the most of him."

It's safe to say that sentiment is widespread in the offices of UCHealth Training Center, where Antonopulos was one of the most-respected and most-cherished figures. When he was announced to be late owner Pat Bowlen's presenter for his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, it came as little surprise.

"I think Greek defines what it is to be a Bronco," says longtime Broncos Equipment Manager Chris Valenti. "I think that's what everybody looks at: just hard-working, nose down, do the right things, always do what's best for the team. It's traits you wish you could instill in everybody when they get hired here as part of the HR onboarding process. Be like Greek. Be a Bronco."

Even though the fridge light may no longer be on at UCHealth Training Center, Steve Antonopulos' legacy will be bright enough to make people think it never went out.

Through the Years: The illustrious career of Steve 'Greek' Antonopulos in photos

Flip back through Broncos history with photos from Steve "Greek" Antonopulos' career as a key part of the team's training and medical staff.

San Diego: Terrell Davis is escorted off the field by head trainer Steve Antonopulos as he suffers a migraine against the Green Bay Packers at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, CA on January 25, 1998.
1 / 45

San Diego: Terrell Davis is escorted off the field by head trainer Steve Antonopulos as he suffers a migraine against the Green Bay Packers at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, CA on January 25, 1998.

David Gonzales
Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar with Steve Greek Antonopulos during the NFL game at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado in December, 1982. Photo by Rod Hanna
2 / 45

Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar with Steve Greek Antonopulos during the NFL game at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado in December, 1982. Photo by Rod Hanna

John Elway is helped off the field after an injury by Steve Antonopulos and another staff member.
3 / 45

John Elway is helped off the field after an injury by Steve Antonopulos and another staff member.

Rod Hanna
Defensive back Broderick Thompson talks with trainer Steve Antonopulos during an August 1995 win (20-17) against Dallas.
4 / 45

Defensive back Broderick Thompson talks with trainer Steve Antonopulos during an August 1995 win (20-17) against Dallas.

Eric Lars Bakke
James Collins, Dan Williams and Steve Antonopulos.
5 / 45

James Collins, Dan Williams and Steve Antonopulos.

Eric Lars Bakke
San Diego: Head trainer Steve Antonopulos tends to Neil Smith after the game against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, CA on November 30, 1997.
6 / 45

San Diego: Head trainer Steve Antonopulos tends to Neil Smith after the game against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, CA on November 30, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
San Diego: Head Athletic Trainer Steve Antonopulos glances at the Vince Lombardi Trophy in the locker during the post-game celebration. Director of Operations Bill Horpel is hidden behind the trophy against the Green Bay Packers at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, CA on January 25, 1998.
7 / 45

San Diego: Head Athletic Trainer Steve Antonopulos glances at the Vince Lombardi Trophy in the locker during the post-game celebration. Director of Operations Bill Horpel is hidden behind the trophy against the Green Bay Packers at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, CA on January 25, 1998.

David Gonzales
Tyrone Braxton talks with Steve Antonopulos during the American Bowl against the Miami Dolphins on August 4, 1997 at Estadio Guillermo Cañedo in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke
8 / 45

Tyrone Braxton talks with Steve Antonopulos during the American Bowl against the Miami Dolphins on August 4, 1997 at Estadio Guillermo Cañedo in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Head Trainer Steve Antonopulos looks after an injured player during the first preseason game of the year against the New Orleans Saints at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on August 14, 1998.
9 / 45

Head Trainer Steve Antonopulos looks after an injured player during the first preseason game of the year against the New Orleans Saints at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on August 14, 1998.

David Gonzales
Ed McCaffrey tries to cool down with a wet rag with help from trainer Steve Antonopulos against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, MD on September 27, 1998.
10 / 45

Ed McCaffrey tries to cool down with a wet rag with help from trainer Steve Antonopulos against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, MD on September 27, 1998.

Eric Lars Bakke
Shannon Sharpe is looked at by the head trainer, Steve Antonopulos, after taking a huge hit on the goal line against the New York Jets at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on January 17, 1999.
11 / 45

Shannon Sharpe is looked at by the head trainer, Steve Antonopulos, after taking a huge hit on the goal line against the New York Jets at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on January 17, 1999.

Ryan McKee
Staff portrait of Steve Antonopulos.
12 / 45

Staff portrait of Steve Antonopulos.

David Gonzales
Brian Griese talks with Steve Antonopulos on the bench against the Miami Dolphins at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on September 13, 1999.
13 / 45

Brian Griese talks with Steve Antonopulos on the bench against the Miami Dolphins at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on September 13, 1999.

Rich Clarkson
Steve Antonopulos greets ex-Bronco Steve Atwater along the sidelines against the Baltimore Ravens at PSINet Stadium in Baltimore, MD on December 31, 2000.
14 / 45

Steve Antonopulos greets ex-Bronco Steve Atwater along the sidelines against the Baltimore Ravens at PSINet Stadium in Baltimore, MD on December 31, 2000.

Eric Lars Bakke
Pat Bowlen (right) chats with Steve Antonopulos (left) during the pre game drills against the St. Louis Rams at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on September 8, 2002.
15 / 45

Pat Bowlen (right) chats with Steve Antonopulos (left) during the pre game drills against the St. Louis Rams at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on September 8, 2002.

Jamie Schwaberow
The Broncos head trainer Steve "Greek" Antonopulos tends to an injured player along the sidelines. 27 AUG 2004: Images from Broncos vs. Texans at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. ©Brett Wilhelm/Rich Clarkson and Associates, LLC
16 / 45

The Broncos head trainer Steve "Greek" Antonopulos tends to an injured player along the sidelines. 27 AUG 2004: Images from Broncos vs. Texans at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. ©Brett Wilhelm/Rich Clarkson and Associates, LLC

Brett Wilhelm/©Brett Wilhelm/Rich Clarkson and Associates
16 October 2005: Steve Antonopulos stands on the sideline as the Denver Broncos defeat the New England Patriots 28-20 at Invesco Field at Mile High. Jamie Schwaberow/Rich Clarkson and Associates
17 / 45

16 October 2005: Steve Antonopulos stands on the sideline as the Denver Broncos defeat the New England Patriots 28-20 at Invesco Field at Mile High. Jamie Schwaberow/Rich Clarkson and Associates

Jamie Schwaberow/Rich Clarkson a/©Jamie Schwaberow/Rich Clarkson and Associates
31 August 2006: Steve Antonopulos helps an injured player to the sideline as the Denver Broncos play the Arizona Cardinals in NFL preseason action at Cardinals Stadium in Phoenix, AZ. Trevor Brown, Jr./Rich Clarkson & Associates, LLC
18 / 45

31 August 2006: Steve Antonopulos helps an injured player to the sideline as the Denver Broncos play the Arizona Cardinals in NFL preseason action at Cardinals Stadium in Phoenix, AZ. Trevor Brown, Jr./Rich Clarkson & Associates, LLC

Trevor Brown, Jr./Rich Clarkson & Associates, LLC/Trevor Brown, Jr./Rich Clarkson & Associates, LLC
17 SEPT 2006: Steve Antonopulos walks to the sideline with Rod Smith as the Denver Broncos take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. Photo: Jamie Schwaberow/Rich Clarkson and Associates, LLC
19 / 45

17 SEPT 2006: Steve Antonopulos walks to the sideline with Rod Smith as the Denver Broncos take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. Photo: Jamie Schwaberow/Rich Clarkson and Associates, LLC

Jamie Schwaberow/Rich Clarkson and Associates, LLC/©Jamie Schwaberow/Rich Clarkson and Associates, LLC
24 SEPT 2006: Steve Antonopulos applies tape to Rod Smith's wrist as the Denver Broncos take on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. Photo: Jamie Schwaberow/Rich Clarkson and Associates, LLC
20 / 45

24 SEPT 2006: Steve Antonopulos applies tape to Rod Smith's wrist as the Denver Broncos take on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. Photo: Jamie Schwaberow/Rich Clarkson and Associates, LLC

Jamie Schwaberow/Rich Clarkson and Associates, LLC/©Jamie Schwaberow/Rich Clarkson and Associates, LLC
05 NOV 2006: Steve Antonopulos talks with John Lynch as the Denver Broncos take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. Photo: Jamie Schwaberow/Rich Clarkson and Associates, LLC
21 / 45

05 NOV 2006: Steve Antonopulos talks with John Lynch as the Denver Broncos take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. Photo: Jamie Schwaberow/Rich Clarkson and Associates, LLC

Jamie Schwaberow/Rich Clarkson and Associates, LLC/©Jamie Schwaberow/Rich Clarkson and Associates, LLC
19 November 2006: Steve Antonopulos talks with a player on the sideline during the San Diego Chargers vs. Denver Broncos Game at lnvesco Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. ©2006 Brett Wilhelm/Rich Clarkson and Associates, LLC
22 / 45

19 November 2006: Steve Antonopulos talks with a player on the sideline during the San Diego Chargers vs. Denver Broncos Game at lnvesco Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. ©2006 Brett Wilhelm/Rich Clarkson and Associates, LLC

Brett Wilhelm/Rich Clarkson and Associates, LLC/©2006 Brett Wilhelm/Rich Clarkson and Associates, LLC
19 NOV 2006: Steve Antonopulos is seen on the sideline as the Denver Broncos take on the San Diego Chargers at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. Photo: Jamie Schwaberow/Rich Clarkson and Associates
23 / 45

19 NOV 2006: Steve Antonopulos is seen on the sideline as the Denver Broncos take on the San Diego Chargers at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, CO. Photo: Jamie Schwaberow/Rich Clarkson and Associates

Jamie Schwaberow/Rich Clarkson and Associates, LLC/©Jamie Schwaberow/Rich Clarkson and Associates, LLC
2006 DEC 03: Steve Antonopulos helps Tatum Bell to the sideline as the Denver Broncos were defeated by the Seattle Seahawks 23-20 at Invesco Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO. Photo: Ryan McKee/Rich Clarkson and Associates, LLC.
24 / 45

2006 DEC 03: Steve Antonopulos helps Tatum Bell to the sideline as the Denver Broncos were defeated by the Seattle Seahawks 23-20 at Invesco Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO. Photo: Ryan McKee/Rich Clarkson and Associates, LLC.

Ryan McKee/Rich Clarkson and Associates, LLC./© Ryan McKee/Rich Clarkson and Associates, LLC.
Denver Bronco quarterback Jay Cutler is checked over by head trainer Steve Antonopulos after being sacked by Detroit's Shaun Rodgers and injured on the second play of the second quarter
25 / 45

Denver Bronco quarterback Jay Cutler is checked over by head trainer Steve Antonopulos after being sacked by Detroit's Shaun Rodgers and injured on the second play of the second quarter

© Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke 2007
Steve Antonopulos talks with Brandon Marshall on the sideline in the NFL game between the Denver Broncos and the Oakland Raiders,December 20, 2009 in Denver,CO.
26 / 45

Steve Antonopulos talks with Brandon Marshall on the sideline in the NFL game between the Denver Broncos and the Oakland Raiders,December 20, 2009 in Denver,CO.

Eric Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos head trainer Steve Antonopulos glances at the game in progress as he attends to a player on the bench in first quarter action against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL game August 27, 2011 at Sports Authority Field in Denver,CO.
27 / 45

Denver Broncos head trainer Steve Antonopulos glances at the game in progress as he attends to a player on the bench in first quarter action against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL game August 27, 2011 at Sports Authority Field in Denver,CO.

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke 2011
Denver Broncos head athletic trainer Steve Antonopulos runs on the field to assist a player in the NFL Kickoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO September 5, 2013.
28 / 45

Denver Broncos head athletic trainer Steve Antonopulos runs on the field to assist a player in the NFL Kickoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO September 5, 2013.

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos Josh Hartman and Steve Antonopulos attend to DeMarcus Ware during third quarter action against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver,Colo. September 14, 2014
29 / 45

Denver Broncos Josh Hartman and Steve Antonopulos attend to DeMarcus Ware during third quarter action against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver,Colo. September 14, 2014

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Steve Antonopulos gets a hug from alumni attending during the Ring of Fame weekend October 31, 2015 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, CO. (Photo: © Eric Lars Bakke/Denver Broncos)
30 / 45

Steve Antonopulos gets a hug from alumni attending during the Ring of Fame weekend October 31, 2015 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, CO. (Photo: © Eric Lars Bakke/Denver Broncos)

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos athletic trainer Steve Antonopulos reacts at the end of the year's draft selections in the war room prior to College Free Agency selections during the 2016 NFL Draft at Denver Broncos headquarters in Englewood, Colo. April 30, 2016.
31 / 45

Denver Broncos athletic trainer Steve Antonopulos reacts at the end of the year's draft selections in the war room prior to College Free Agency selections during the 2016 NFL Draft at Denver Broncos headquarters in Englewood, Colo. April 30, 2016.

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Executive Vice President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway at Head Athletic Trainer Steve "Greek" Antonopulos' induction into the University of Northern Colorado Hall of Fame on September 30, 2016. (Ben Swanson)
32 / 45

Executive Vice President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway at Head Athletic Trainer Steve "Greek" Antonopulos' induction into the University of Northern Colorado Hall of Fame on September 30, 2016. (Ben Swanson)

Ben Swanson
Head Athletic Trainer Steve "Greek" Antonopulos is inducted into the University of Northern Colorado Hall of Fame on September 30, 2016. (Ben Swanson)
33 / 45

Head Athletic Trainer Steve "Greek" Antonopulos is inducted into the University of Northern Colorado Hall of Fame on September 30, 2016. (Ben Swanson)

Ben Swanson
Demarcus Ware and Steve Antonopulos during the practice at UC Health Training Facility in Centennial, CO, May 02, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus
34 / 45

Demarcus Ware and Steve Antonopulos during the practice at UC Health Training Facility in Centennial, CO, May 02, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) and director of sports medicine Steve Antonopulos during the Organized Team Activities at UC Health Training Facility in Centennial, CO, May 23, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus
35 / 45

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) and director of sports medicine Steve Antonopulos during the Organized Team Activities at UC Health Training Facility in Centennial, CO, May 23, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) talks with Steve Antonopulos during pregame of the NFL game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, December 03, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus
36 / 45

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) talks with Steve Antonopulos during pregame of the NFL game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, December 03, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/©Gabriel Christus
Director of Sports Medicine Steve Antonopulos and Senior Personnel Advisor Gary Kubiak before the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony on August 5, 2017. (Photo by Aric DiLalla)
37 / 45

Director of Sports Medicine Steve Antonopulos and Senior Personnel Advisor Gary Kubiak before the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony on August 5, 2017. (Photo by Aric DiLalla)

Aric DiLalla
Adam Schefter and Director of Sports Medicine Steve Antonopulos before the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony on August 5, 2017. (Photo by Aric DiLalla)
38 / 45

Adam Schefter and Director of Sports Medicine Steve Antonopulos before the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony on August 5, 2017. (Photo by Aric DiLalla)

Aric DiLalla
Director of Sports Medicine Steve Antonopulos with Ryan Clady during his return to UCHealth Training Center on December 29, 2017, as part of a team presentation honoring his time in Denver before he retired earlier that year. (Ben Swanson)
39 / 45

Director of Sports Medicine Steve Antonopulos with Ryan Clady during his return to UCHealth Training Center on December 29, 2017, as part of a team presentation honoring his time in Denver before he retired earlier that year. (Ben Swanson)

Ben Swanson
Demaryius Thomas and Steve Antonopulos during pregame action against the Houston Texans during the game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, November 04, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
40 / 45

Demaryius Thomas and Steve Antonopulos during pregame action against the Houston Texans during the game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, November 04, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/©Gabriel Christus
Director of Sports Medicine Steve Antonopulos with Peyton Manning, who was inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame on April 18, 2018, at the 54th Annual Colorado Sports Hall of Fame Induction Banquet.
41 / 45

Director of Sports Medicine Steve Antonopulos with Peyton Manning, who was inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame on April 18, 2018, at the 54th Annual Colorado Sports Hall of Fame Induction Banquet.

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Shannon Sharpe hugs Steve "Greek" Antonopulos and the rest of the Bowlen family during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony in Canton, Ohio, July 20190721, 2019. Photo by David Dermer
42 / 45

Shannon Sharpe hugs Steve "Greek" Antonopulos and the rest of the Bowlen family during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony in Canton, Ohio, July 20190721, 2019. Photo by David Dermer

David Dermer/© David Dermer
Peyton Manning greets Director of Sports Medicine Steve Antonopulos during the Broncos' second mandatory minicamp practice on June 5, 2019.
43 / 45

Peyton Manning greets Director of Sports Medicine Steve Antonopulos during the Broncos' second mandatory minicamp practice on June 5, 2019.

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Director of Sports Medicine Steve Antonopulos before the Broncos' Week 2 game against the Chicago Bears on September 15, 2019 at Empower Field at Mile High. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
44 / 45

Director of Sports Medicine Steve Antonopulos before the Broncos' Week 2 game against the Chicago Bears on September 15, 2019 at Empower Field at Mile High. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Denver Broncos
Vince Garcia and Steve Greek Antonopulos during the NFL game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, October 01, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus
45 / 45

Vince Garcia and Steve Greek Antonopulos during the NFL game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, October 01, 2020. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/Gabriel Christus
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Broncos elevate RB Tyler Badie, TE Lucas Krull for Week 14 game vs. Chargers

Denver faces the Chargers at 2:25 p.m. MT on Sunday on CBS.
news

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream the Broncos' Week 14 game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023.
news

Injury Report: RB Samaje Perine questionable for Broncos' Week 14 game vs. Chargers

Perine, who has rushed 37 times for 174 yards and caught 35 passes for 342 yards, is the only Broncos player who was assigned a game status.
news

Mile High Morning: CB Ja'Quan McMillian, S P.J. Locke emerging as dangerous blitzers and playmakers in the secondary

The two defensive backs, both former undrafted free agents, have showcased uncommon versatility and speed this season.
news

'He's a true pro': Broncos honor RB Javonte Williams' astounding recovery with prestigious Ed Block Courage Award selection

After recovering from a devastating knee injury, Williams has returned to form and led the Broncos in rushing in their past seven games.
news

Injury Report: DE Zach Allen, T Mike McGlinchey among Broncos to improve to full practice participants

Denver will announce its game statuses for Week 14 on Friday.
news

RB Javonte Williams named Broncos' 2023 Ed Block Courage Award winner

Each year, the Ed Block Courage Award honors players who exemplify commitment to the principles of sportsmanship and courage.
news

Broncos' Rich Hurtado and Kelly Kleine Van Calligan nominated to participate in NFL's Front Office Accelerator program

Its goal is to connect highly qualified candidates of diverse backgrounds across player personnel, football operations and assistant general manager disciplines to build relationships with club owners and executives to further drive participants' success in future opportunities.
news

Mile High Morning: Mizel Institute to honor Hall of Famer Peyton Manning with 2024 Community Enrichment Award

Along with his on-field heroics as a Bronco, Manning has made a lasting impact on the Colorado community.
news

Broncos Notebook: Denver brings confident mindset into final stretch of season

"We've got a lot of confidence in this locker room in who we are, what we're going to do and how we can go about it," Russell Wilson said.
news

'There's nobody better than him': Why Garett Bolles' Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nomination is a well-deserved honor

Bolles has been a force for change in the Denver community, as he's mentored youth within the juvenile justice system.
news

Injury Report: CB Pat Surtain II among limited participants in Broncos' Week 14 Wednesday practice

Defensive end Zach Allen, right tackle Mike McGlinchey, wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell were also limited participants.
Advertising