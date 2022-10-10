Standing Tall: How Courtland Sutton grew his game

Beyond being a "dope experience," Sutton says he also came away with some lessons that he could apply in football. Listed at 6-foot-4 even then, Sutton was listed as a forward on the Mustangs' roster. Every other forward was at least three inches taller, and there were four guards who were taller than Sutton, too.

"For us he played bigger than that," Brown told The Gazette’s Paul Klee in 2018. "We used him under the basket. I honestly thought if he would have come to us his freshman year and stayed with us, he would've been a regular player for us. He made our practices better every day."

Against the larger forwards, Sutton was forced to figure out how to play in the post and rebound regardless of the height disparity. As a rebounder, he found himself learning how to assess the ball's trajectory when it caromed off the rim at various angles and speeds and how to create physical leverage to create the space to ensnare the ball.

"If you don't put a body on a 6-[foot]-10 big and you're trying to get a board, there's no way you're going to get the board," Sutton says. "And 6-10-plus basketball players can jump out the gym. So the only way you're going to have a chance to get the ball is if you put a body on them and go up and high-point it. It definitely taught me leverage, being able to understand how to use it to your advantage, understanding where the ball might be coming down at, how you can put a guy on your back. All those things are things you learn from hoopin'."

The mindset that required also paid off.