List of Denver Broncos picks for 2022 NFL Draft

Apr 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The 2022 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday, April 28, and the Broncos currently hold nine picks.

The Broncos do not have a first-round pick but hold five selections between No. 64 and No. 116. Denver is slated to make three Day 2 selections within that set of five picks, and the team also has six picks scheduled for Day 3.

Here's a complete look at the Broncos' scheduled selections for 2022:

Day 2:

_Round 2, No. 64 overall

Round 3, No. 75 overall

Round 3, No. 96 overall
_ Day 3: _
Round 4, No. 115 overall

Round 4, No. 116 overall

Round 5, No. 152 overall

Round 6, No. 206 overall

Round 7, No. 232 overall

Round 7, No. 234 overall_

