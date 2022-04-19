List of Denver Broncos picks for 2022 NFL Draft

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The 2022 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday, April 28, and the Broncos currently hold nine picks.
The Broncos do not have a first-round pick but hold five selections between No. 64 and No. 116. Denver is slated to make three Day 2 selections within that set of five picks, and the team also has six picks scheduled for Day 3.
Here's a complete look at the Broncos' scheduled selections for 2022:
Day 2:
_Round 2, No. 64 overall
Round 3, No. 75 overall
Round 3, No. 96 overall
_ Day 3: _
Round 4, No. 115 overall
Round 4, No. 116 overall
Round 5, No. 152 overall
Round 6, No. 206 overall
Round 7, No. 232 overall
Round 7, No. 234 overall_