Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos: How to watch, listen and live stream

The Broncos will face the Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High on Sept. 10, 2023 at 2:25 p.m. MT.
MATCHUP
The Broncos will open a new era under Head Coach Sean Payton in thrilling fashion with a divisional matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders in front of their home fans. Along with kicking off a promising season, the Week 1 battle will give the Broncos an opportunity to knock off their AFC West foes for the first time since 2019.
The partnership between Payton, one of the league's top offensive minds, and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson will face its first regular-season test against Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby and a potent Las Vegas front seven. Wilson recorded major gains through the air and on the ground in the preseason and will look to get the offense off to a hot start in his second season in Denver. Payton will also aim to establish a punishing run game featuring running back Javonte Williams — who returns after missing most of 2022 — and showcase a revitalized offensive line that features new right tackle Mike McGlinchey. Defensively, the Broncos will look to return to their dominant selves behind the secondary duo of cornerback Pat Surtain II and safety Justin Simmons, while also incorporating new faces like outside linebacker Frank Clark and defensive end Zach Allen.
INJURY UPDATE
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) and cornerback Riley Moss (abdomen) are listed as questionable for the Broncos, while wide receiver DeAndre Carter (knee) is questionable for Las Vegas. Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson and defensive end Chandler Jones (NIR - Personal) have been ruled out.
WATCH ON TV: CBS
Play-by-Play: Tom McCarthy
Analysts: James Lofton
Sideline: Jay Feely and Tiffany Blackmon
WATCH ON MOBILE
An NFL+ subscription includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, access to NFL Network and live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also includes NFL RedZone and full-game replays across devices.
LISTEN LIVE
LOCAL ENGLISH RADIO (KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM)
Play-by-Play: Dave Logan
Analyst: Rick Lewis
Sideline: Susie Wargin
