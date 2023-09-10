Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos: How to watch, listen and live stream

MATCHUP

The Broncos will open a new era under Head Coach Sean Payton in thrilling fashion with a divisional matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders in front of their home fans. Along with kicking off a promising season, the Week 1 battle will give the Broncos an opportunity to knock off their AFC West foes for the first time since 2019.

The partnership between Payton, one of the league's top offensive minds, and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson will face its first regular-season test against Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby and a potent Las Vegas front seven. Wilson recorded major gains through the air and on the ground in the preseason and will look to get the offense off to a hot start in his second season in Denver. Payton will also aim to establish a punishing run game featuring running back Javonte Williams — who returns after missing most of 2022 — and showcase a revitalized offensive line that features new right tackle Mike McGlinchey. Defensively, the Broncos will look to return to their dominant selves behind the secondary duo of cornerback Pat Surtain II and safety Justin Simmons, while also incorporating new faces like outside linebacker Frank Clark and defensive end Zach Allen.