LARvsDEN Notebook: TE Albert Okwuegbunam posts 100-yard game in preseason finale

DENVER — As the Broncos drove 75 yards for a touchdown on their opening drive, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam hauled in a pair of passes for 25 yards.

It was an encouraging start for a player who turned in several strong days of practice this week — and he didn't stop there.

Over the rest of the game, Okwuegbunam filled up the stat sheet. He scored a touchdown later in the first quarter, snagged a contested catch against a Rams defender and delivered a one-handed catch late in the game. In all, the fourth-year player posted a seven-catch, 109-yard performance that garnered the attention of both Head Coach Sean Payton and his teammates.

"He had a big night," Payton said. "I mean, holy cow."

Added Brandon Johnson: "A.O. went crazy. He went crazy. We see him do stuff like that all the time in practice, so it was good to just see him get out here and do it in a game and show everybody what he can do."

Okwuegbunam's 100-yard game was his first in the NFL and his most recent since a 159-yard performance against Memphis in 2018, according to College Football Reference.

"It was great," Okwuegbunam said of Saturday's performance. "One thing about this profession is you don't get to pick when you get opportunities, but you get to pick when you take advantage of them. That's just what I did tonight — have fun — and that's what you guys saw."

Okwuegbunam said he believed he's "always been capable of doing this," and that his 100-yard performance was the result of opportunities to demonstrate that ability. After limited involvement in last year's offense, Okwuegbunam showed his potential during Saturday's win.