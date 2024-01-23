KR Marvin Mims Jr. named to PFWA All-Rookie team

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Another day, another honor for Marvin Mims Jr.

After being announced as the kick returner for the Pro Football Writers of America's All-AFC team, Mims earned PFWA All-Rookie honors on Tuesday.

Mims was selected as the kick returner for the All-Rookie team, matching where he was chosen for the All-AFC team.

Mims was one of four players to return a kickoff for a touchdown this season, as he returned a kickoff 99 yards for a score against the Dolphins in Week 3. The play marked the longest kickoff return of the year in the NFL.

The Oklahoma product averaged 26.5 yards per kick return, which ranked first among AFC players with at least 10 returns.

Mims is the first Broncos rookie to earn PFWA All-Rookie honors since Pat Surtain II and Javonte Williams were selected in 2021.