What to know before you go to 2023 Denver Broncos Training Camp powered by Ford: Special theme days, attendance info and much more

GETTING TO CENTURA HEALTH TRAINING CENTER

Parking at the Broncos' facility is located adjacent to the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse (13403 Broncos Pkwy) on a first-come, first-served basis. Because space is limited, please arrive early. The parking area is open beginning at 8 a.m. MT for public practices. Please avoid parking on streets across from Centura Health Training Center.

Rideshare: Because parking will be limited, and ride-share options are encouraged. For those attending practice via Uber, Lyft, etc., a ride-share drop-off and pick-up lane will be located on the south side of the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse off of Broncos Pkwy. There will be rideshare signage to direct drivers as to where this drive lane is located and how to access it. For your safety and the safety of others, we ask that you please refrain from being dropped off or picked up on Broncos Pkwy.

ENTRY POLICIES AND PROHIBITED ITEMS

Clear Bag Policy: The Broncos' stadium bag policy will be in effect for all training camp practices. Please see below for details.

Each fan may carry one bag that is clear plastic, vinyl or PVC, no larger than 12" x 6" x 12" or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc or similar).

In addition to one of the bags noted above, fans may also carry in a small clutch bag or purse approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap, subject to search.

Diapers and wipes can be carried in a clear bag. Diaper bags are not permitted.

Remove any jackets or other large, bulky items from your bag and carry these in hand. When the contents of your bag are clearly visible, staff can screen bags without requiring any contents to be removed. If blankets or other items conceal the contents of a bag, staff must request that they be removed in order for screening to take place, delaying the process.

Small cameras, binoculars and cell phones are acceptable if carried in loosely or in an approved clear bag.

Seat pads are permitted as long as they do not exceed 18 inches wide and do not contain pockets, zippers or concealable areas.

Prohibited items: Umbrellas, alcohol, food, glass containers (soft plastic Nalgene water bottles are OK), metal containers (such as thermoses, coffee tumblers, mugs and metal sunscreen spray bottles) video cameras, long lens cameras, tablet devices, lawn chairs, strollers (outside parking for strollers on a first-come, first-serve basis), coolers, selfie sticks, full-size helmets, cell phones (unless turned off or on silent) and pets of any kind.

SEATING INFORMATION

There is general seating with selected areas marked clearly on site where fans will be able to view the practices. Fans will primarily be seated along the berm on the west end of the practice fields.

The seating area is on a natural grass surface with a very limited amount of shade, so please bring proper footwear, clothing and sunscreen.

ADA ACCESSIBILITY INFO

Admission to the Denver Broncos' 2023 Training Camp powered by Ford will be ADA accessible, but tickets are still required for entry. Designated ADA parking will be available in the main fan lot. Please note that, like general seating, ADA parking and admission is limited and will be available on a first first-come, first-serve basis.

FOOD & BEVERAGE INFO

There will be food trucks on the west side of the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse. A variety of food options from around the Denver metro area will be available to fans throughout training camp. Please note that meals brought from food trucks will not be permitted inside the practice field gates.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages are allowed inside the practice field gates in small individual quantities only.

WHAT IF THERE'S INCLEMENT WEATHER?

In case of lightning or other inclement weather, fans will be cleared out of the general seating area, allowing for sufficient time to reach their vehicles. In some cases, the Broncos may announce a practice cancellation before a scheduled session if inclement weather is in the forecast. In such instances, Centura Health Training Center grounds will be closed to the public.

ARE THERE PUBLIC RESTROOMS?

Public restrooms will be available for fans near the entrance to the practice fields.

WILL PLAYERS SIGN AUTOGRAPHS?

Players will be available to sign autographs for fans after each practice open to the public. All autographs will take place by the guest seating area located on the west end of the practice fields. No full-sized helmets will be allowed into the premise.

ADDITIONAL INFO

Cameras: Fans are welcome to use still cameras during training camp practices, but video cameras (and other recording devices such as cell phones and tablets) will not be permitted. Only members of the media will be allowed to bring cameras with professional lenses and tripods to training camp. Any detachable lenses longer than the length of a credit card will not be permitted on camp premises.

Other items: Seat pads must be a single pad and are permitted as long as they do not exceed 18 inches wide and do not contain pockets, zippers or concealable areas.

Lawn chairs: Lawn chairs will not be allowed at training camp.

Umbrellas: Umbrellas of any size will not be permitted inside the Broncos' training facility. Please bring sufficient wet weather attire if necessary.

Coolers and metal containers: Food and beverage coolers and metal containers such as thermoses, coffee tumblers, mugs and metal sunscreen spray bottles are not permitted; soft plastic water bottles are OK.