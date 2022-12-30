Denver Broncos | News

KJ Hamler named Broncos' 2022 Ed Block Courage Award recipient

Dec 30, 2022
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have selected wide receiver KJ Hamler as their 2022 Ed Block Courage Award winner, it was announced in a team meeting on Friday.

Each year, the Ed Block Courage Award honors players who exemplify commitments to the principles of sportsmanship and courage.

Hamler battled through an extremely challenging rehab process following an ACL and hip injury that he suffered in a Week 3 game against the Jets in 2021. After missing the rest of the season, he spent a major portion of the offseason rehabbing.

"It's been a tough journey, to be honest," Hamler said in August. "There was such much stuff I was dealing with and being piled up on top of each other. At one point, just dealing with the ACL and then some more things [with] family situations. The love of my life passed — my grandmother — so that was the toughest thing. That was on my back for a while. I wish I never did it by myself. I wish I would have asked for help, because it was at one point in my life—and I'm going to just be honest with you all because I'm more vulnerable and more confident in myself by just saying it — at one point, I didn't want to be here. … God gave me the strength to just get out of that hole because he knew I was strong enough to get through [it]. I didn't feel like I was at the time. Just getting out of that hole was very hard, very tough. Just having all of these things going on and piling on top of each other, it was a hard process. Just to see where I am at from where I started and where I'm at now, [it's] been a big change. I'm proud of myself and I know my grandmother is proud."

In 2022, Hamler was the Broncos' top deep threat when he was on the field. He caught seven passes for 165 yards. Among players with at least five receptions this season, Hamler currently ranks third in the NFL with 23.6 yards per catch.

Selected by the Broncos with the 46th-overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Hamler has recorded 42 career receptions for 620 yards (14.8 average) and three touchdowns.

The Ed Block Courage Award is named in honor of Ed Block, the longtime head athletic trainer of the Baltimore Colts, who was a pioneer in his profession and a respected humanitarian. Recipients are selected by their teammates for exceptional courage, great character and inspiring effort.

ALL-TIME DENVER BRONCOS ED BLOCK COURAGE AWARD WINNERS

Table inside Article
YearPlayer
1984Keith Bishop
1985Rulon Jones
1986Rubin Carter
1987Dennis Smith
1988Gerald Wilhite
1989Rick Dennison
1990Keith Kartz
1991John Elway
1992Dennis Smith
1993Simon Fletcher
1994Rondel Jones
1995Dave Wyman
1996Ed McCaffrey
1997Steve Atwater
1998Tony Jones
1999Rod Smith
2000John Mobley
2001Terrell Davis
2002Keith Burns
2003Tom Nalen
2004Dan Neil
2005Dwayne Carswell
2006Louis Green
2007John Engelberger
2008Marquand Manuel
2009Brian Dawkins
2010Ryan Clady
2011Elvis Dumervil
2012Chris Kuper
2013Knowshon Moreno
2014Chris Harris Jr.
2015Brandon Marshall/Danny Trevathan
2016Matt Paradis
2017Todd Davis
2018Jeff Heuerman
2019Andy Janovich
2020Bradley Chubb
2021Courtland Sutton
2022KJ Hamler

