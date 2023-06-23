Keary Colbert impressed with veteran-heavy wide receivers room as training camp approaches

Given the continuity the group has, Colbert isn't focused on implementing any significant changes, he said. Instead, his goal is simply to continue honing his players' fundamentals and skills as the team works through finding its identity.

"I think we've tried to establish our identity as an offense and as a team and come out and compete and work hard and finish and do all the little things, and be about our fundamentals," Colbert said. "But at the end of the day, we want to control what we can control, which is our attitude and our effort. We come out and when we're in between the lines, we're going to run the plays that are called, we're going to try to execute them to the best of our ability, we're going to try to finish to the ball, we're going to try to get a block, we're going to try to spring a block, we're going to make a play, run after the catch — whatever it is, our job is just to execute whatever. It's not about tweaking [their approach]. I just think, again, it's the culture. It's what [Head] Coach [Sean] Payton has set out: how we're going to practice, how we're going to prepare, and I think that's what these last few weeks have been for us, being a new staff and a new program, so to speak. I think everybody's done a great job of learning how to practice and how to work together."

A former Bronco himself, Colbert brings a player's perspective to his coaching style — though he said he balances the finer points of that with the larger goals of the team as needed.

"I try to see it as a player and being between the lines," Colbert said. "There's certain things that I feel like I've been able to experience as a player, and you feel and you understand certain releases or leverages on certain routes. Little things. So, of course I've always tried to speak the language, so to speak, with the players and understand. But at the same time, as a coach, it's about the little things, the details, and it's [also] the big picture as a coach: how you fit within the offense and maybe where you are in the progression on a play, all the little things that you've got to do. So my job is to kind of help them see and understand that, as well, and give them techniques and fundamentals to play the position when you're going against a DB or a coverage. …