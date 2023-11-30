K Wil Lutz named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for November

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After a nearly perfect November, Broncos kicker Wil Lutz has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month.

The Broncos went 3-0 during the month, and Lutz was a key reason behind Denver's success. In that span, Lutz hit all 11 of his field-goal attempts and went 3-of-4 on extra-point tries, accounting for 36 of Denver's 74 points. Lutz was 4-of-4 from at least 40 yards and 1-of-1 from beyond 50.

Lutz was also the only kicker in November to attempt at least 10 field goals and make all of them. Also, among the 10 kickers who accounted for at least 30 points during the month, he was the only one who didn't play four games, as the Broncos held a Week 9 bye.

In Weeks 10-11, Lutz was particularly productive with nine successful field goals. Lutz is one of just two kickers this season to hit nine or more field goals in a two-game span, joining the Jets' Greg Zuerlein (also 9-of-9, Weeks 5-6).

Against the Bills in Week 10, Lutz hit a game-winning 36-yard field goal as time expired. In the Broncos' Week 11 win over Minnesota, Lutz provided a career-high five field goals. And in Denver's final game of the month, he added two field goals and three successful PAT kicks vs. Cleveland.

According to Stathead, Lutz is just the second Bronco since the AFL-NFL merger to make 11 or more field goals in a three-game span, joining Connor Barth in 2014 (Weeks 13-15).

In 2023, Lutz has made 24-of-26 field goals and 18-of-20 PATs. His 24 field-goal makes rank tied for third in the league, and his 92.3 field-goal percentage ranks ninth.