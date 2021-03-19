Justin Simmons signs new four-year contract with Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For over a year, the Broncos and Justin Simmons reiterated their collective desire to come to a long-term contract agreement that would keep Simmons in Denver for the foreseeable future.

That deal is now done.

Simmons, the Broncos' Pro Bowl and All-Pro safety, signed a new four-year deal on Friday that is slated to keep him in Denver through at least the 2024 season.

"We're thrilled to reach a long-term agreement with Justin Simmons," General Manager George Paton said Friday in a statement. "He is the complete package as both an elite player for the Broncos and a leader in our community. As a free safety, Justin has every tool you need to be the best. He is a smart, instinctive playmaker who can cover a lot of ground with his athletic ability.

"Justin's a great fit for our defense, and with the speed of today's game — especially in our division — he is exactly what you need in a safety. We look forward to him helping us win and making a positive impact on the Broncos for a long time."

The 2016 third-round pick turned in arguably the best season of his career in 2020 as he settled in for his second season in Head Coach Vic Fangio's defense. Simmons recorded career-highs in interceptions (five) in 2020 and passes defensed (15) in 2019, and he has played every defensive snap for three consecutive years. No defender has played more consecutive snaps than Simmons.

Simmons gained new national recognition over the past two years. He earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2020, and a year earlier, he became the fifth Broncos safety in team history to earn AP All-Pro honors as a second-team selection.