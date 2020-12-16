Denver Broncos | News

Justin Simmons Foundation announces grants to support those in need during holiday season

Dec 16, 2020 at 09:19 AM
swanson_site_hed
Ben Swanson

Digital Media Contributor/Manager of Photography

201216_simmons

DENVER — In the spirit of giving during the holiday season, Justin Simmons is helping support three charitable organizations through his Justin Simmons Foundation.

The foundation announced Wednesday that it will make grants to the Denver Rescue Mission, the Boys & Girls Club of Boston — Orchard Gardens Club and the Boys & Girls Club of Martin County in Florida. The grants will provide holiday gifts for more than 130 children and support 25 families, the foundation wrote in a release.

The three organizations are located in the three key places Simmons has called home, from his youth in South Florida, to his years at Boston College, to his current days in Denver.

"We are so grateful to everyone who supported this meaningful effort," Simmons said in the release. "It is our hope that this will bring joy and a smile to those in need this holiday season."

The foundation raised funds for the grant through the 31 For The Holidays initiative, which raised 360 donations of at least $31 over 31 days — a number picked for Simmons' uniform number, naturally.

Simmons and his wife, Taryn, established the foundation in June with the goal of supporting children through mentorship, youth sports, education and other initiatives.

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Who is the greatest non-quarterback to play for the Broncos in the 21st century?

The Broncos have no shortage of stars since the turn of the century.

news

Broncos mourn passing of Brison Manor

Manor began his career with the Broncos in 1977 and appeared in 16 games across the regular season and postseason as Denver's Orange Crush defense helped the team advance to Super Bowl XII.

news

'I understand where they're at': How Zach Strief's dual perspective can help him guide Broncos' O-line to improved performance

Strief is now in his third season as a coach, delivering instruction and guiding players at the position group to which he used to belong.

news

'I take a lot of pride in it': How Chris Manhertz's tough mentality helped him shift from college basketball to the NFL

On the basketball court for the Canisius Golden Griffins, Manhertz prided himself on rebounding and defending — a self-described "bruiser in the paint." He was both a great teammate and somebody you never wanted to face.

news

Mile High Morning: CBS Sports identifies Broncos' top duo

To qualify, the two players had to be on the same side of the ball but didn't necessarily have to play the same position.

news

'You … dream of moments like this': Several Broncos rookies experience full-circle moment in visit to Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club

As Denver's rookie class made its first trip to the Boys & Girls Club on Juneteenth, safety JL Skinner, cornerback Art Green and running back Jaleel McLaughlin were back where their own dreams began.

news

'The sky's the limit for him': How Pat Surtain II can grow even further after an All-Pro season

"As well as he's done these first two years, I think he has a lot more he can get out of himself," Defensive Backs Coach Christian Parker said of Surtain.

news

Defensive Backs Coach Christian Parker reflects on participation in NFL's Coach Accelerator program

In May, Parker took part in the league's second annual Coach Accelerator program, which helps up-and-coming coaches develop their leadership skills and forge inroads with key decision-makers.

news

'I've been encouraged': Why Broncos believe improved special teams play is on horizon

Shortly after Sean Payton became the 20th head coach in franchise history, he shared an under-the-radar way the Broncos could begin to improve.

news

Broncos host Rocky Mountain Region's largest high school 7-on-7 and Linemen Challenge tournaments

news

Mile High Morning: Why Kareem Jackson believes Broncos can do 'special things' in 2023

When Kareem Jackson signed back with the Broncos in May, his decision was three-fold.

news

Broncos President Damani Leech to lead sessions at third annual Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum

"The Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum and Quarterback Coaching Summit are part of our ongoing efforts to cultivate an inclusive workforce throughout every aspect of the League," said NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent Sr.

Advertising