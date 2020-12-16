Justin Simmons Foundation announces grants to support those in need during holiday season

DENVER — In the spirit of giving during the holiday season, Justin Simmons is helping support three charitable organizations through his Justin Simmons Foundation.

The foundation announced Wednesday that it will make grants to the Denver Rescue Mission, the Boys & Girls Club of Boston — Orchard Gardens Club and the Boys & Girls Club of Martin County in Florida. The grants will provide holiday gifts for more than 130 children and support 25 families, the foundation wrote in a release.

The three organizations are located in the three key places Simmons has called home, from his youth in South Florida, to his years at Boston College, to his current days in Denver.

"We are so grateful to everyone who supported this meaningful effort," Simmons said in the release. "It is our hope that this will bring joy and a smile to those in need this holiday season."

The foundation raised funds for the grant through the 31 For The Holidays initiative, which raised 360 donations of at least $31 over 31 days — a number picked for Simmons' uniform number, naturally.