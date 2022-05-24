Denver Broncos | News

'Just be a wrecking ball': New Broncos DL D.J. Jones looking to 'dominate' in Denver

May 24, 2022 at 04:35 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

220524_Jones
Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Over the past three seasons, D.J. Jones built a reputation as one of the game's better interior linemen.

During those three years, the former sixth-round pick started 42 games, recorded three forced fumbles and posted seven sacks, 99 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits.

When Jones hit the free-agent market this past offseason, NFL.com ranked him as a top-30 player.

As he arrives in Denver — a former late-round pick who now figures to be a major piece of the Broncos' defense — Jones' standards for himself have only increased.

"Dominating here," said Jones of what's next in his career. "I feel like I made a mark in San Francisco, but I think it's time to bring that here. Help this community, help this team. I'm here to do whatever they need me to do."

Jones has the stature to play along the inside of the line and the speed to play outside, which means he should be a flexible piece for the Denver defense. Jones said he'll play "anywhere they tell me to go" as he aims to partner with Dre'Mont Jones and a host of other players to reach the defensive line's potential.

"We can be the best D-line in the NFL, as long as we continue to work hard, stay healthy and lean on each other," Jones said. "We can be the best."

Jones has high individual goals, as well. He said he hopes to earn first- or second-team All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl nod.

"Just be recognized by your coaches, players," Jones said. "And just dominate. That's all I want to do, is just be a wrecking ball."

Jones also hopes to improve his pass-rushing totals and improve upon his career-best three sacks from 2020. He expects the Broncos' scheme to help put him in a position to exceed five sacks for the season.

"You get a lot of one-on-ones," Jones said. "I ain't trying to tell too much, but you get a lot of one-on-ones. I'm able to make a lot of more plays and not have to worry about being in a vice."

As Jones look to make an impact, he'll have an early chance to show out. In Week 3, he'll face his former team on "Sunday Night Football" — and has high expectations for himself.

"I'm going to go crazy," Jones said. "Simply put, I'm going to go crazy. Not because they didn't want to [re-sign me] — not this or that, not anger against them. I love that organization, but everybody, when you play your former team, it goes down."

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos rated as one of the league's 'most complete' teams

The Broncos' offense "has the makings of an offense that can hang with the AFC's best," NFL.com's Marc Ross wrote.

news

'It's got to be non-emotional': Russell Wilson reflects on upcoming Week 1 return to Seattle

"For me, it's about going in there and trying to play the best football for our football team here and going to try to go win," Wilson said.

news

'It definitely adds a whole other threat': Russell Wilson's mobility, ability to extend plays on display as Broncos begin OTAs

"All you need is this much separation, and with a guy like Russ that can extend plays like that, we've seen [that] time and time again throughout his tenure," Justin Simmons said.

news

Broncos announce title changes within scouting department

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos' trade for Russell Wilson picked as NFL offseason's second-most impactful, makes Denver 'scary good'

"The Broncos have a roster brimming with young talent," NFL.com's Jeffri Chadiha wrote.

news

Sacco Sez: Ernie Barnes, the former Bronco who was also a groundbreaking artist

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the former Broncos player who became a legendary artist.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II named one of the top 25 players under 25 by PFF

In picking out the 25 best players who have not yet turned 25 years old, Pro Football Focus's Trevor Sikkema tabbed Surtain at No. 20.

news

'We have to block until the ball is gone': Quinn Meinerz details preparations for new offense with Russell Wilson, evaluates rookie season

"It's a ton of fun," Meinerz said of learning the new offense. "That's one of the reasons why I love this game, is being able to learn. And you really never stop learning."

news

Ejiro Evero, Kelly Kleine to participate in NFL's inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator program

Summary: The league's new program intends to help bolster diversity at the highest levels within NFL organizations.

news

Mile High Morning: Are the Broncos the NFL's most-improved team in 2022?

The Broncos beat out the Raiders, Jets, Chargers and Dolphins for the top spot, as ranked by Pro Football Focus.

news

Ahead of preseason matchup, Broncos to host Cowboys for joint practice on Aug. 11

The practice session at UCHealth Training Center will be open to fans. The time for the practice will be announced at a later date.

Advertising