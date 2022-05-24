'Just be a wrecking ball': New Broncos DL D.J. Jones looking to 'dominate' in Denver

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Over the past three seasons, D.J. Jones built a reputation as one of the game's better interior linemen.

During those three years, the former sixth-round pick started 42 games, recorded three forced fumbles and posted seven sacks, 99 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits.

When Jones hit the free-agent market this past offseason, NFL.com ranked him as a top-30 player.

As he arrives in Denver — a former late-round pick who now figures to be a major piece of the Broncos' defense — Jones' standards for himself have only increased.

"Dominating here," said Jones of what's next in his career. "I feel like I made a mark in San Francisco, but I think it's time to bring that here. Help this community, help this team. I'm here to do whatever they need me to do."

Jones has the stature to play along the inside of the line and the speed to play outside, which means he should be a flexible piece for the Denver defense. Jones said he'll play "anywhere they tell me to go" as he aims to partner with Dre'Mont Jones and a host of other players to reach the defensive line's potential.

"We can be the best D-line in the NFL, as long as we continue to work hard, stay healthy and lean on each other," Jones said. "We can be the best."

Jones has high individual goals, as well. He said he hopes to earn first- or second-team All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl nod.

"Just be recognized by your coaches, players," Jones said. "And just dominate. That's all I want to do, is just be a wrecking ball."

Jones also hopes to improve his pass-rushing totals and improve upon his career-best three sacks from 2020. He expects the Broncos' scheme to help put him in a position to exceed five sacks for the season.

"You get a lot of one-on-ones," Jones said. "I ain't trying to tell too much, but you get a lot of one-on-ones. I'm able to make a lot of more plays and not have to worry about being in a vice."

As Jones look to make an impact, he'll have an early chance to show out. In Week 3, he'll face his former team on "Sunday Night Football" — and has high expectations for himself.