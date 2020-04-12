'Denver is getting someone who has a lot of heart': Why Jurrell Casey's arrival in Denver carries more meaning than football

Jurrell's always placed a high priority on helping children, especially those in hospitals like Elliot.

Elliot, not yet 10 years old and fighting cancer, met Jurrell through the Rally Foundation at an event the organization's Nashville branch hosted for boys in the Rally Foundation's Rally Kid program. That year, though, Elliot was the only boy in the program. So it was just him and Jurrell, and Elliot's family.

"It was just special," says Elaine Kay, director of Rally Nashville. "They set up lunch, and Elliot's adopted brother and his parents and his grandparents were there, and it was just Jurrell. And Jurrell just made him feel like a million bucks."

After that outing, Jurrell became close with the family. He took Elliot's parents to dinner once and at one point treated Elliot and his friends to dinner with him.

"There were so many laughs with Elliot," Kay says. "He was such a special kid. Jurrell saw that real quick and treated him extra special."

But toward the end of 2018, Elliot's fight with his cancer worsened. He was in hospice care when Elaine reached out to the Caseys sometime around Christmas to see if they could give Elliot a visit.

Jurrell's season unfortunately ended prematurely when he suffered a knee injury during a Dec. 22 game, but even though he was in a cast and a wheelchair, he and Ryann agreed to make the trip out to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital.

Knowing Jurrell was on his way piqued Elliot's spirits.

"Elliot was so cute," Kay recalls. "He was, like, 7 going on 77. When he found out Jurrell was coming up, and Ryann was pushing him in the wheelchair and his leg was in this cast and obviously he was in pain and stuff, Elliot was like, 'OK, everyone out of the room, I just want this to be Jurrell and me and my parents.' And then right before, they were like, 'We're coming up.' And then he was like, 'No, wait. This will be a special moment for everyone. Everyone back in!'"

When Jurrell arrived, he had Elliot sign his cast and the two proceeded to spend a few hours together one last time. Three or four days later, Elliot was gone.

Jurrell made a habit of visiting children like Elliot over the years — both for Rally's Nashville branch and for Starlight Children's Foundation, a national organization that helps children by providing games or other fun experiences to brighten their time in the hospital.

As part of that partnership with Starlight, Jurrell even had his own hospital gown design made. Starlight produces custom gowns for kids that are more comfortable than normal ones and button down the side. Jurrell's featured a caricature of himself and his "Unstoppable" slogan on the front, with his last name and jersey number on the back.

In conjunction with that, he announced that for every sack he made that season, he'd donate $999 to the foundation. As the season went on, he also encouraged fans to join him in donating.

By the end of the year, he had raised more than $10,000 and donated about 1,000 gowns to children in Tennessee hospitals.

As great as those contributions were, though, it was Jurrell's natural bedside manner that made him a favorite among the kids

"The thing that really stood out to people was just how down-to-earth and comfortable and how really good he was with seriously ill kids who were in the hospital," says Christopher de Haan, who was Starlight's senior V.P. of marketing and communications when Jurrell worked with the foundation. "Having been at Starlight for so many years, I've done events all across the country. We'll have celebrities come in, and it's really tough. Sometimes people will have to take a few minutes to go to a separate room, have a cry because what they're looking at is so traumatizing — seeing these little kids in these horrible situations, having to deal with so much. But he just sat right down at the little table with these kids and did coloring with them. … He was just a natural at it.