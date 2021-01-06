Joe Ellis, Vic Fangio outline ideal qualities for future Broncos GM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the Broncos prepare to begin their search for a general manager, both President/CEO Joe Ellis and Head Coach Vic Fangio stressed that the team's new GM would have clear responsibility over the 53-man roster.

And while Fangio is "thrilled" President of Football Operations John Elway will remain available to share this perspective and advice, Ellis was clear that he would not overshadow the future GM.

"I've had a lot of discussions with John Elway over these 10 years about where our organization stands and how we're performing, and John's got a really good grasp of where we stand from a 50,000-foot level, and that will continue," Ellis said. "I know that he won't meddle, and he won't get in the way. He's made it very clear to you, he'll make it very clear to every candidate [that] the responsibility of the 53-man roster and picking the players and being the general manager and all of the decisions that come with that will be that person that we choose."

Ellis said he's unsure whether Elway will remain in the newly defined role beyond 2021, but he's certain that Elway will always remain a key figure for the organization.

"I'm looking at this very short-term right now, and I haven't thought much past that," Ellis said. "I know John will always be a part of the Denver Broncos. He has spent his whole life here since the day he left Stanford, and this community — I shouldn't speak for him — but I know this community means a lot to him. I know the Broncos mean a lot to him. He will always be a Denver Bronco and he will always want to be a part of it in some form or fashion. I don't know what that is today. I don't think John really knows what it is today. We'll talk through that, but for now our eyes are laser focused on bringing in the right general manager and turn a corner and go in a new direction in some respects that will help us get better."

As Ellis, Elway and Fangio look for a GM that can help the team make those improvements, they'll need someone whose skill set goes beyond simply picking players.