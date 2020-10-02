Jeudy's touchdown draws LeBron's attention as Patrick's first 100-yard game paces Broncos

While Jeudy's catch garnered social media acclaim, Tim Patrick stacked several catches that the Broncos desperately needed. He tallied six receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown, and nearly every catch came at a big moment.

In the first quarter, he had a 21-yard catch that set up a Broncos field goal. On the Broncos' true final drive of the second quarter, a 40-yard reception set up a go-ahead touchdown. He caught a 7-yard touchdown in the third quarter to put the Broncos up eight points, and he caught a 31-yard pass on third-and-7 in the fourth quarter to put the Broncos in range for a go-ahead field goal.

"It's huge," Patrick said of reaching the 100-yard mark for the first time. "It's even better because of the timing of the plays. Some people have 100 yards and it's — I don't want to downplay it — but it's just 100 yards. I just felt like the ball came my way in tough situations and I made the plays and it helped us get that win."

The former undrafted receiver now has touchdown catches in consecutive weeks after finding the end zone against the Buccaneers.

After Noah Fant (ankle) and KJ Hamler (hamstring) exited the game with injuries, Patrick and Jeudy may be the Broncos' top options moving foward. Fangio did not immediately have an update on the injured players after the game.

Regardless of which players are in the lineup, both Jeudy and Patrick are both aware of the expectations.